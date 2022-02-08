Evelyn Sharma recently became a mom, and since then, she has been sharing photos and insights about motherhood on Instagram. It's real and relatable to every mom out there!

Among the many photos Evelyn shared online, have also been photos of her breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is the most natural and beautiful phenomenon that a woman should not have to feel shy or ashamed about.

In her recent post, Evelyn Sharma explained why she often shares pictures of breastfeeding and how it is a part of her life now.

The post read:

If you’re wondering why I post photos of me breastfeeding, it’s because it’s my whole life right now. It’s a full-time job with a lot of extra hours and sleepless nights. But your payment is a happy and healthy baby which is all you want as a mommy. I don’t exclusively breastfeed though. My baby girl needs a little top-up once in a while and mommy a hot bath while daddy takes over!

Have a look at Evelyn Sharma's post here:

People in the comment section showered love and shared their own experiences too.



In her recent interview, Evelyn talked about breastfeeding and said:

Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it.

Evelyn got married to Tushaan in May 2021. The couple named their daughter Ava Bhindi.



Also read: Evelyn Sharma Calls Out People Trolling Her For Sharing Breastfeeding Images On Instagram.