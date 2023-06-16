The contestant list for Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT is finally out. Set to stream on JioCinema, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Gor and many others. Along with them, Puneet Superstar is a confirmed contestant on the show. And this is not a drill!

Puneet Kumar, better known by his social media name – Puneet Superstar, will be a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He needs no introduction. But if you have been living under a rock, he is the same guy who went viral for screaming at the top of his lungs while riding a pillion on a bike. Like many others, even I found his scream relatable and cathartic. Apart from making random videos that make him go viral, Puneet is also an Instagram influencer.

Puneet Superstar’s entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was confirmed after his introduction video featured on the show. Since then, he has been trending on social media. Many have claimed him as the winner of the show already. Fans are promising to vote for him and make him win by a large margin.

Here’s what they had to say.

Puneet Superstar coming to Bigg Boss OTT 😂😂🙌🙌 — OG DG (@chalChhorNa) June 13, 2023

Puneet Superstar in Bigg Boss OTT is gonna make neutral audience familiar with modern funny content,I Hope so atleast,Poora north vote krega bro Puneet superstar k liye without PR 😤😤,Cancel hoke mat aana Bhai bas 😭😭🤣🤣🙏🙏 — Vaibhav ( VG ) (@Kmoney4t) June 13, 2023

Can't get enough of Puneet Superstar's electrifying performances! This guy knows how to rock the show 🤘 #PuneetSuperstar #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/1uELwU0Tcn — 🚩José 🇮🇳 (@JoseXSiD) June 13, 2023

#PuneetSuperstar jis bhi reality show mei jayega, jeetega



(Mai dekhne nii waala😅) — ∆D∆₹SH (@adarsh_ads) June 14, 2023

I don’t know about you, but as someone who finds Puneet Superstar memes relatable, I am going to watch this season of Bigg Boss OTT.