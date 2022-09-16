Ace tennis player Roger Federer announced his retirement from competitive tennis on Thursday. With a career spanning over more than two decades, the upcoming Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament. Many have reacted to this announcement but what Rafael Nadal wrote has tugged everyone’s heart.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal | Source: The Independent

Rafael Nadal took to Twitter and penned a moving tribute for Roger Federer – his “friend and rival”. He called it “a sad day” for him and for sports around the world. He also added how playing against Federer was “an honor and privilege to share all these years”.

Dear Roger,my friend and rival.

I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

He reminisced the moments they shared on and off the tennis court. Nadal wished him happiness for everything that is ahead of Federer.

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.

For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

Nadal’s moving tribute had fans admiring their sportsmanship and the respect the two players have shared all these years. Some fans commented that the duo have set a standard for healthy rivalry in sports. Fans posted their favourite Fedal (as they are lovingly called by fans) moments on Twitter.

Such a lovely message🤧 ❣️ we fans will love to see you both doing some projects together in the future, it makes soooo many people happy to see you both having fun together, just the best and most positive energy and rivalry in the entire world of sports. — 𝓝𝓪𝓭𝓪➁➁𝓲𝓬𝓪¹⁴ 🇺🇦 (@Nadallica86) September 15, 2022

Friendship and Respect Always 😍😍 your matches will forever remain etched in our memories. 🎾👌💝 pic.twitter.com/nH8iR2Dvrf — Ella🏖 (@Elaloren5) September 15, 2022

Two outstanding players with a lot of class on and off the court. Wishing Roger all the best in the future. All good things must come to an end. Dreading the day Rafa announces his retirement. — IMO (@Sinnet09) September 15, 2022

Your rivalry and friendship is like nothing we’ve seen before. The respect you have for one another is there for all to see. A heartfelt message from one legend to another. — Lucy Webb 🇬🇧 (@Lucy__Webb) September 15, 2022

It has been an honor and privilege for me, as a fan, to have loved you both for so long. Thank you for all the joy you have brought to my life. #Federer — Judith Currin (@judithcurrin) September 15, 2022

So this marks the end of our competitive FEDAL era… Thank you Roger Federer for being a part of the greatest tennis rivalry and friendship of all time!! FEDAL our GOAT’s forever!!! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/8n2oi8BpE5 — Bridie ♡ (@foolforfilm_) September 15, 2022

✨ Rafael Nadal said Fedal supremacy will live on and on ✨ pic.twitter.com/eWc64vKWdS — 🏌🏻‍♀ (@archangelney) September 15, 2022

there will never be such a legendary rivalry and great friend duo in tennis #Fedal



WE WILL MISS YOU @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/yqDvhNn0MQ — Rafael Nadal Fans Page (@jusvan28) September 15, 2022

Thank you for all the beautiful memories Roger and for giving us the beautiful FEDAL rivalry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xFgxGZno9a — 22 Nadal 🏆 (@FCB_Mikey) September 15, 2022