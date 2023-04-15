From replying with a witty answer to stealing hearts with his humble statements, SRK has made a warm space in our hearts, over the period of years. There have been numerous instances where the actor stole our hearts with his one-liners.

And now, another video of his is going viral where the actor was presented with a ‘political’ question and had an on-point response.

Rahul Gandhi, the politician, asked the actor for one piece of advice that he would want to give to all politicians across the world. The actor, who first chuckled at the question, then dropped his iconic witty bomb.

“I’m glad it’s such a simple question. One piece of advice all the politicians will follow and we will have a wonderful country, and look who you asked!”

He then responded that as an actor, he cheats and lies for a living, but he really respects the selfless politicians who run the nation.

The actor also shared his little piece of advice that one shouldn’t do wrong things like taking bribes. We can all make money by being true to our nation.

“Let’s not take money under the table, you know, let’s not do shady stuff. If we do it right we’re all gonna make money, we’re all gonna be happy, we’ll all be a great and very proud nation.”

“So my advice to all the politicians is, please be as honest as realistically possible.”

The social media users couldn’t help but admire the actor’s response. Take a look:

The way he describe himself was just pure..

Huge respect for Sharukh 🙌 — Ashar (@learning_brat) April 14, 2023

Those days are gone…golden days of India — Abdul Gufran khan🇮🇳 (@khanabdulgufran) April 14, 2023

Such an articulate & precise reply from @iamsrk , very witty and to the point… — Ashwin Bhagwath (@TheeyeofH) April 14, 2023

And only srk could hv answered it so well. Those were real good times — Shoeb Panja (@PanjaShoeb) April 14, 2023

Dis is what I love about SRK❤️ @iamsrk https://t.co/mC1hoKeFmu — Saood Husain (@saood1111111111) April 15, 2023

SRK casually dropping truth bombs!