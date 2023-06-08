Back in the day, the Raja Hindustani album defined the musical taste of a generation that grew up hearing Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik’s soulful songs. Although, years later, we can’t now talk about the film without calling out its apparent flaws, it was a super hit in 1996.

Two of the film’s star cast, Archana Puran Singh and Aamir Khan, recently had a reunion as the actor hosted the teams of Carry On Jatta 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show at his Mumbai house. She shared a sneak peek of the musical night on her Instagram handle. In the clip, we see Kapil Sharma, with a glass of nimbu-pani in his hand, singing Ghulam Ali’s iconic Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa. The video includes Sonam Bajwa and Kiku Sharda, among others.

“Decades after #rajahindustani caught up with Amir. The warm hug and sharing of old memories wiped the years away… and a big thanks is very necessary for the absolutely lovely evening we all had at your house, Amir!” reads the caption. Take a look:

The joyous and relaxing vibe of the video is gaining traction on social media. Here’s how people are reacting.

Archana Puran Singh Instagram

Vibe check?