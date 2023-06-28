Adipurush, the movie that has been surrounded by controversies ever since it was released, was called out by the audience because of its indecent dialogues and bizarre visual effects.

The audience was all nostalgic and started missing Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. The fans felt that the movie lacks effort, research, and connection with the audience.

Amid the series of controversies, the iconic 1987 television series is set to make a comeback on television screens, once again.

Shemaroo TV took to its social media handles and announced that the legendary show will premiere on July 3, 2023.

“We are bringing to you all dear viewers the world-famous mythological serial “Ramayan”. Watch “Ramayan” from 3rd July at 7:30 PM only on your favorite channel.”

Directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayana featured Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Late Dara Singh as Hanuman and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana.

While the show would be nostalgic for several people, it would bring a fresh perspective to see the epic from a different narration.