It's rare to find chemistries in Bollywood movies that stay etched in our hearts forever. While Bollywood is often known to raise our expectations of fairy tale romance, some stories lay down realistic standards for us.

Forget Shahrukh- Kajol, here are some underrated onscreen couples in Bollywood movies we would like to see again!

1. Ranbir Kapoor & Konkona Sen: Wake up Sid

The movie explored the narrative of unusual pairings in Bollywood movies and did a fantastic job. Also, who doesn't want to live a life like Aisha in Wake up sid!

2. Farhan Akhtar & Priyanka Chopra: Sky is Pink

We stumbled upon the effortless chemistry between Farhan and Priyanka in Dil Dhakne Do and later Sky is Pink. The dynamic the two share on-screen deserves some more beautiful stories.

3. Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal: Raazi

Even though the couple had different objectives in the movie, the connection we felt between the two made us want to see them more.

4. Ranveer Singh & Sonakshi Sinha: Lootera

Lootera looked poetic and serene, not to mention the songs of the movie stayed with us. But one cannot unsee the promising chemistry between Ranveer & Sonakshi in the flick.

5. Vidya Balan & John Abraham: Salam-e-Ishq

The story of six couples in love narrated in a single film was a masterpiece. The movie had great songs, including Dil kya kare by Adnan Sami. But what stayed with me was the blistering chemistry between Vidya and John and the song Dil kya kare is proof of that.

6. Parineeti Chopra & Sidharth Malhotra: Hasee Toh Phasee

Helmed by Vinil Mathew, Hasee Toh Phasee only accentuated the amazing chemistry between Parineeti and Sidharth on the screen. The song Ishq Bulaava, shot in the lanes of Mumbai, makes this on-screen couple more relatable for all Mumbaikars.

7. Ayushmann Khurrana & Parineeti Chopra: Meri Pyaari Bindu

The love story of Abhimanyu Roy and Bindu is not your regular Bollywood love story. The role essayed by Ayushmann and Parineeti in Meri Pyari Bindu was comforting somehow, and we need them back on our screens together.

Speaking of chemistry, can we please pair Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu together for once!

