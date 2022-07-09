Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, an interactive adventure-based show that follows the actor and the adventurer, was released recently. From finding a rare and special flower in the wilderness to eating ants, the actor did several things that prove he's always ready to have some fun.

Soon after its release, the show started trending across different social media platforms and netizens started sharing rib-tickling memes along with the snippets from the show. So, get ready to check the best memes out. Read on!

The moment any family function takes place at my house

Le my dad -

#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls

#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/Ie2e59CS3G — Twinkle Singh (@shwetasingh2619) July 8, 2022

Kids in Desi Weddings pic.twitter.com/e5A3VU3vgX — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 28, 2022

The reason why I always try to stay away from kitchen when mom is working.#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/D9gEs4vWq1 — saanskaari launda💖 (@ponneysharma) July 8, 2022

Whenever any of my friends plan a trip to celebrate any weekend.

Le Me- #RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/8fYp8qXUeF — Hell😉 (@Hell1111_) July 8, 2022

When i eventually win an argument with mom just after then :

#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls

#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/JReuN5J0cl — Shreyaa🌛 (@kyayaarshreyaa) July 8, 2022

Me, after seeing 3-4 dogs on the street pic.twitter.com/PevXOyQv9h — HUNTSMAN 🐇 (@hp_mode2) June 27, 2022

Teacher : Students whose percentage are above 50% will be in group 1 and below 50% will be in group 2 for investigory project.

Me and my friend rushing for group 2 :#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/ataK6dsmOm — प्रियाशा चतुर्वेदी 📚 (@priyasha_jii) July 8, 2022

Me after stealing coca cola from the fridge at midnight #RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/ci4tisED4o — Vandna Rathore💞 (@VandnaRathore3) July 8, 2022

Me after stealing coca cola from the fridge at midnight #RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/ci4tisED4o — Vandna Rathore💞 (@VandnaRathore3) July 8, 2022

Earth's mightiest hero ke saath Earth's goofiest hero 😭 pic.twitter.com/1Qy2BNo4AN — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) June 27, 2022

My Friend to a random girl after 2 days of chatting😀#RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/wdSGTNFYpi — Priyanka (@aaja_yaar) July 8, 2022

Who are you watching Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls with?