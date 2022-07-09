Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, an interactive adventure-based show that follows the actor and the adventurer, was released recently. From finding a rare and special flower in the wilderness to eating ants, the actor did several things that prove he's always ready to have some fun.
Soon after its release, the show started trending across different social media platforms and netizens started sharing rib-tickling memes along with the snippets from the show. So, get ready to check the best memes out. Read on!
The moment any family function takes place at my house— Twinkle Singh (@shwetasingh2619) July 8, 2022
Le my dad -
#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls
#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/Ie2e59CS3G
The reason why I always try to stay away from kitchen when mom is working.#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/D9gEs4vWq1— saanskaari launda💖 (@ponneysharma) July 8, 2022
Whenever any of my friends plan a trip to celebrate any weekend.— Hell😉 (@Hell1111_) July 8, 2022
Le Me- #RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/8fYp8qXUeF
#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls #RanveerVsWild— tanipartner (@tinytini_x) July 8, 2022
No doubt, Mothers are wild towards pests. pic.twitter.com/3ZFMbndaAh
When i eventually win an argument with mom just after then :— Shreyaa🌛 (@kyayaarshreyaa) July 8, 2022
#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls
#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/JReuN5J0cl
#RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls— Kanchan (@Kaanchan21) July 8, 2022
whenever i watch a motivational video
Le Me : pic.twitter.com/mvPC58dcsN
Teacher : Students whose percentage are above 50% will be in group 1 and below 50% will be in group 2 for investigory project.— प्रियाशा चतुर्वेदी 📚 (@priyasha_jii) July 8, 2022
Me and my friend rushing for group 2 :#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls#RanveerVsWild pic.twitter.com/ataK6dsmOm
Me after stealing coca cola from the fridge at midnight #RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/ci4tisED4o— Vandna Rathore💞 (@VandnaRathore3) July 8, 2022
#RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls— priya palni🥳 (@heyypriya) July 8, 2022
*Someone calls*
Truecaller notification: pic.twitter.com/B2JtuUNVtK
Introverts making excuses for not going in a function : #RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/IC2sGC1nm2— Nitin 3.0 (@nitin3point0) July 8, 2022
Me after stealing coca cola from the fridge at midnight #RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/ci4tisED4o— Vandna Rathore💞 (@VandnaRathore3) July 8, 2022
Earth's mightiest hero ke saath Earth's goofiest hero 😭 pic.twitter.com/1Qy2BNo4AN— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) June 27, 2022
My Friend to a random girl after 2 days of chatting😀#RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls pic.twitter.com/wdSGTNFYpi— Priyanka (@aaja_yaar) July 8, 2022
#RanveerVsWild#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls— Sunita (@Shaaanu08) July 8, 2022
When mom doesn't cook my favorite food at home
Le me: pic.twitter.com/8qOjugThid