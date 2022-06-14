We admire our favourite actors or celebrities, and form an image of them that we hope is true. But, they're just as human and can also go wrong in their ways. However, when we see them doing things that make them look like better people, that's where the admiration peaks.

A recent video that shows how Rashmika Mandanna treats a fan is proof of that.

In a video that went viral, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen posing for the cameras. As a few fans entered the frame to get a picture with her, the actor's security stopped one of them and asked him to leave. After noticing this, she asked her security to let go of him and also took a picture with the fan, before leaving.

While it is normal and even understandable for celebrities to get flustered with the number of people, at times. But, Rashmika Mandanna's reaction was something that felt ideal - given that she didn't ignore or dismiss how the fan was being treated.

It seems like, after the video went viral, fans are falling in love with the actor all over again.

Watch the complete video here:

No matter where we come from, it's important that we treat people the right way.