Ladies, you know how hard it is to find a ‘good’ man and if you desire to start a family, the only option you are left with is to steal someone’s boyfriend. If you don’t have a ‘good’ man in your vicinity then you might have to put in the extra work, but if you already have a beau in mind then here’s how you can steal them.

HOW TO STEAL SOMEONE’S BOYFRIEND: a thread — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

First thing first – all the ‘good’ men are in a relationship, so you need to plot your moves accordingly

Everyone knows that all the good men are in a relationship. The available men are available because there’s something wrong with them. That leaves you, a single woman with a desire to start a family, with only one option: stealing someone else’s boyfriend — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

Be ‘really good friends’ and yes, plausible deniability is the strongest weapon in your arsenal

The most important thing to start out with is maintaining plausible deniability. Don’t be too up front. Just Enter his sphere as a friend, talk (only a little) about your other dates, about your family, your hobbies. Find out what he likes and get interested in those things — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

As a woman, you know how it is to be sad and frustrated, help him channel that negative energy BUT don’t forget plausible deniability

Dig about his current relationship. As a woman you know how it feels to be sad and frustrated so help him to channel that negative energy. Find out what his gf is doing wrong and make him fixate on it



But REMEMBER plausible deniability: don’t say anything bad about her yourself — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

Taylor Swift said, “find out what you want, be that girl for a month…” and you need to hear her because she is the queen

As you dig deeper into his relationship, mold your personality to his alleged likes and dislikes. His gf is argumentative? be agreeable. His gf is dumb? Be an intelligent girl boss.



Does he like the way she cooks? Say, me too! — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

Be her BFF first then be the bitch who stabs her in the back because the closer you are the better you’ll be able to sow those seeds

As you get closer to him, ask him to introduce you to his gf, either online or irl. Get close to her and start sowing seeds of discord between them. Make it seem like he lied, or did something stupid, or said something bad about her. Make it seem like you’re on her side. — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

Remember, you are not the ‘other’ woman

As you’re simultaneously destroying their confidence in their relationship and also being their only comfort, things are going to get tricky. He’s going to try to make a move, but you CANNOT let yourself be the other woman. He has to break up w her Before physical stuff happens — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

Even if you become the ‘other’ woman, remove your hindrance to change that status

If it just can’t be helped, you have to show IMMESURABLE GUILT AND SHAME and force him to break up with her. He can’t see you as easy, you must show that you have morals and values and hate breaking your moral code.. you were just overwhelmed with passion for him — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

On to the next step –

The only problem that now remains is the ex gf. If you’ve done the job correctly, she kinda hates him now anyway and you’re free to drop her out of her life before you make your shiny new relationship public. — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

🎶 All my friends are toxic… all ambitionless… 🎶

Convince her to block his ass, drive it home that she’s too good for him, then send a couple of men that you rejected her way. Then, start a petty fight with her, tell her she’s toxic and end the friendship — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

There, you have yourself a ‘good’ man to start your ‘happy’ family with!

A very important part of all this is that NO ONE can know what happened or else the whole relationship is publicly tainted.



People will think bad things about your future family and it could affect your progeny for generations.



WAIT A FEW MONTHS BEFORE MAKING THINGS PUBLIC — Mariè (@p8stie) October 9, 2022

First of all, you can’t disagree, and even if you do, you should still thank this kind lady for introducing you to the ways of the world

Even if you disagree. You all should still thank me because this is the way of the world and you’re now more enlightened and aware of how things work — Mariè (@p8stie) October 10, 2022

There are some not-so-men-of-culture who will tell you otherwise, but don’t listen to them

And just like that, you would either have a man to start your family with or the life lesson that you were missing out on. Either way, it’s a win-win.