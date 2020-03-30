Last year, the story of actor Savi Sidhu, who starred in movies like Gulaal, Black Friday, Patiala House, etc. became viral after his interview with Film Companion. Due to a deteriorating health condition and personal loss, Savi Sidhu had to work as a security guard to make ends meet but he still hoped to return to the silver screen.

After his interview, director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rajkummar Rao also tweeted in his support. It now appears that hard work and determination does go a long way, because recently, Savi Sidhu starred in Netflix's Hindi original, Maska.

In the film, he plays the role of Cafe Rustom's oldest worker, Hassan, who has worked there for 30 years. And even in a brief role, he shines as the earnest, dedicated worker for whom, work is like his second home.

It is heartening to see him return to doing what he loves, acting. Here's hoping we see much more of his talent.

All images from Netflix, unless specified otherwise.