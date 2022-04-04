As we all know, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas over the weekend, for which, the world's most notable musicians were brought together and recognized for their work and talent.

What's more is that, among the most celebrated musicians of the world, we saw self-taught musician and keyboardist Ricky Kej win his second Grammy this year.

Rock-legend Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej won the award for their album Divine Tides, which has featured artists from all over the world and consists of 9 songs, in total.

It was also quite endearing to see the artist receive the award by greeting the audience with a graceful namaste.

The first award Kej had won was back in 2015, for his album Winds of Samsara in collaboration with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman. And though the musician was born in USA, he now works from Bengaluru.

To thank his partner in crime for their award, Mr. Kej wrote the sweetest caption for an Instagram post that had a photo of the two together.

So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th.

- Ricky Kej

Congratulations to both of them!