Us Indians, we love our soap shows. They're a staple in every Indian household. Which makes TV celebs an automatic point of interest. But how much do we really know about our most favourite celebs? For instance, have you ever wondered what are their educational qualifications?

So, if you have ever been curious about the educational qualifications of your favourite TV celebs, this list may just be your cup of tea.

1. Surabhi Jyoti

Known for playing Zoya Ayaan in Qubool Hai, Surabhi Jyoti has an MA degree in English from Apeejay College of Fine Arts.

2. Divyanka Tripathi

It seems Divyanka Tripathi is a bit of an adventurer because she has done a mountaineering course from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi and also holds a gold medal in rifle shooting.

3. Tejasswi Prakash

The newest winner of Bigg Boss, Tejasswi Prakash has an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications

4. Tridha Chaudhary

The Aashram actor holds an Honours degree in Microbiology from Scottish Church, Calcutta.

5. Shivangi Khedkar

Shivani Khedkar of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fame has a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Pune.

6. Parth Samthaan

You may be pleasantly surprised to know that the TV heartthrob has a degree in Architecture from the L.S. Raheja School of Architecture.

7. Harshad Chopda

Another engineer by education, Harshad Chopda has a degree in Engineering from P.E.S' Modern College of Engineering, Pune, Maharashtra.

8. Mayuri Deshmukh

Known for her role as Malini in the show Imlie, Mayuri Deshmukh holds a degree in Dental Science from Dr. DY Patil Medical College, Mumbai.

9. Nakuul Mehta

Who says that actors can't have degrees in complex topics, because actor Nakuul Mehta has a Commerce degree from Mumbai University and has even spoken up about people being surprised of his qualifications.

10. Rupali Ganguly

Did you know that woman of the hour Anupamaa, AKA Rupali Ganguly graduated in Hotel Management?

11. Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna holds a Master's in Business Administration.

Did you know about these little details about your fav TV celebs?