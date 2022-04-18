As we all know, Atul Mongia's web series Mai released on Netflix recently. The show is a crime thriller and features Sakshi Tanwar as the main lead. And we have to say that it's impossible to ignore Sakshi Tanwar's stellar performance and just how great of an actor she is, and has been all along!

Tanwar has been in the acting business for more than 25 years and has consistently given us characters we simply cannot forget.

The actor started her career with DD National's reality show Albela Sur Mela and quickly went on to play Parvati Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii - a role that brought her immense fame and praise. Few years later, we saw her in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Priya Sharma. Which, of course, was an even bigger proof of her acting skills.

As an ardent TV soap watcher, I was in awe of her as Priya Sharma. A down-to-earth, sensible and graceful woman who rocked ethnic wear like an absolute boss. Tanwar's portrayal of Priya Sharma gave the audience a sense of calm each and every time the show's episode aired.

And now with Mai, Sakshi Tanwar has pretty much shattered the adarsh bahu mold that she had inadvertently been placed in. By playing Sheel Chaudhary, the actor has portrayed motherhood in a way that we rarely imagine.

Though the plot of Mai was fictional, Tanwar, in some capacity, gave us an insight into just how much society underestimates women. Not to mention, the way that she played the softer side of Sheel while at the same time, conveying her anger was a testament to her talent.

The actor also delivered a brilliant performance as Daya Kaur in Dangal. And let's not forget the equally substantial performances that she gave in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's short film Ghar Ki Murgi and Rensil D'Silva's Dial 100.

The number of quality performances that Tanwar has given seem to demand recognition and are a loud proclamation of just how underrated of an actor she is!

Here's to the Sakshi Tanwar supremacy, because she deserves it!