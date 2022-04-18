With Sakshi Tanwar's performance in Mai, there's one thing that's clear - Bollywood takes forever to realise the potential of good actors who deserve important roles. Her range and ability to emote on-screen has always been loved by the audience but she hasn't always received significant roles in mainstream cinema.

And, this is something that happens often with TV actors. Even though their work on shows is well-recieved by the audience, they do not always get explored for important and newer characters in films.

Here are some TV actors, we wish to see more of in Bollywood:

1. Rupali Ganguly

Ever since Rupali Ganguly made her comeback with Anupamaa, the actor has garnered a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of the titular character. It's also among the most celebrated shows in India, at the moment. She hasn't been given a lot of opportunities in the past and the show is proof that she deserves a better space in the industry.

2. Supriya Pilgaonkar

The actor has worked for a lot of TV shows like Tu Tu Main Main, Kabhi Biwi Kabhi Jasoos and Sasural Genda Phool. Supriya Pilgaonkar is among the most versatile actors in India. And her work in films, does not do justice to her potential, given that they aren't prominent roles with characters that have substance.

3. Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most relevant young actors on Indian television. He's know for shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. However, he hasn't received a lot of work in mainstream cinema and there's no denying that he deserves to be explored in the space.

4. Shaheer Sheikh

The actor is known for his performance in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and his portrayal of Arjun in Mahabharat. His work and following is enough proof of the immense talent which hasn't been given a chance in the film industry yet.

5. Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina has received immense love for TV shows like Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, Chehra and Ganga Kii Dheej and his web-series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is known for his versatile performances and conviction that he brings to these roles. Despite that, he's appeared in only some mainstream films, that too in supporting roles.

6. Aditya Srivastava

He's best known for his role as Senior Inspector Abhijeet in CID and pivotal secondary roles in films like Lakshya, Super 30 and Black Friday. Even though he's been able to prove himself as one of the better actors in the country, he hasn't received roles that do justice to the potential that he holds.

7. Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra has worked for TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. She made her Bollywood debut with Mitron and has also been a part of some web-series. Through her time in the industry, she's been appreciated for her work as an actor but her appearance in mainstream cinema hasn't been prominent.

8. Gaurav Khanna

The actor is loved for his portrayal of Anuj in the most celebrated show on Indian television, Anupamaa. He's also know for shows like Jeevan Saathi and Tere Bin. There's no denying that he has immense talent and the audience loves him, which is also why he deserves to be seen on the big-screen in roles that are important to the script.

9. Manav Gohil

We saw him in the much loved TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and then he also made appearance in Shaadi Mubarak and Tenali Rama. He's also made cameo appearances in films like Love Yoou Soniye and Super 30. And all his work only makes us want to see him more often in films and content on OTT platforms.

We hope to see more of our favourite TV actors on the big screen.