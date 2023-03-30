Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her latest film, Gaslight. Starring Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, this murder mystery will be released tomorrow. The actor is leaving no stone unturned while promoting her film. This time Sara Ali Khan has released a poem for the promo of the film and it looks like the internet has given it up.

In the latest promo for Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan is seen standing in a sombre setting and then she recites the lines of the poem. These lines will make you look up at Rosesh Sarabhai in a different light and give him a few literature awards instead.

Poets on Instagram be like



pic.twitter.com/ZBvnmLk9WE — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) March 29, 2023

Zindagi ho gayi hai narak, Raat, subeh aur noon, Kisi ne kiya hai, mere apne ka khoon, Sach ki talaash is my only junoon, Jawaab milenge mujhe, very very soon.

You’re probably wondering – what in the name of poetry is this? Then let me assure you, you are not the only one who thinks so. People took to Twitter and shared their two cents on the poem and on Sara Ali Khan. Many called it atrocious, some called it a satire on spoken word poets, and others were simply at a loss for words.

She’s written it herself I guess 😅😂 — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) March 29, 2023

Suraj is sun, and chaand is moon

Mere haath mein laal balloon

Yeh poetry recital nahee thha, ye thha cartoon

Aar ki chaahi, aapni boloon. — whoami (@swapssays) March 29, 2023

Spoken word poetry! — Anuj Bhatt (@anujbhatt30) March 29, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣



Reminds me of a certain "mujhe prem nahi ishq chahiye" types poem with 80K likes😂 — 🖤Tikandris 🖤 (@aye0b0shek) March 29, 2023

When you ask ChatGPT to write a poem for you.🥴 https://t.co/BLNZizIgdT — Hitesh Garg (@hiteshugarg) March 30, 2023

It's Rabindranath Tagore's flesh and blood reciting this that makes it *chef's kiss* https://t.co/43QfeFYFMQ — Shivangi 🏳️‍🌈 (@sheevaangii) March 29, 2023

*khatar khoon khatar khoon khatar khoon*



Poetry by : Rosesh Sarabhai. https://t.co/84Z1IM4DiQ — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) March 29, 2023