Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her latest film, Gaslight. Starring Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, this murder mystery will be released tomorrow. The actor is leaving no stone unturned while promoting her film. This time Sara Ali Khan has released a poem for the promo of the film and it looks like the internet has given it up.
In the latest promo for Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan is seen standing in a sombre setting and then she recites the lines of the poem. These lines will make you look up at Rosesh Sarabhai in a different light and give him a few literature awards instead.
Take a look at the video here.
Check out the lines of the poem now –
Zindagi ho gayi hai narak, Raat, subeh aur noon, Kisi ne kiya hai, mere apne ka khoon, Sach ki talaash is my only junoon, Jawaab milenge mujhe, very very soon.
You’re probably wondering – what in the name of poetry is this? Then let me assure you, you are not the only one who thinks so. People took to Twitter and shared their two cents on the poem and on Sara Ali Khan. Many called it atrocious, some called it a satire on spoken word poets, and others were simply at a loss for words.
Here’s what they had to say.