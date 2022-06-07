While Indian celebrities were reeling over the IIFA awards, their Hollywood counterparts were doing exactly the same. Except they attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards held on June 5, 2022, in California.

Just like every award function, MTV Awards had categories. The categories ranged from Best Movie, Best Performance in a Movie, Best Villain, and even Best Kiss to name a few. But the category that has caught everyone's eyes is the Best Fight category.

MTV Awards 2022
Source: Billboard

The Best Fight category had five nominees.
A) Black Widow vs. Widows in Black Widow
B) Cassie vs. Maddy in Euphoria
C) Guy vs. Dude in Free Guy
D) Shang-Chi bus fight in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
E) Spider-Men end battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a 'how the turntables have turned' moment, Cassie and Maddy beat Spiderman and Shang Chi.

The Office
Source: Reddit

The fight scene from HBO's high school teen drama show won the Best Fight award.

The decision has left Twitter stupefied. It proved how girls run the world. Twitteratis were quick to share their thoughts. Euphoria fans are ecstatic, others not so much.

In our defense, the fight was actually pretty realistic.