While Indian celebrities were reeling over the IIFA awards, their Hollywood counterparts were doing exactly the same. Except they attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards held on June 5, 2022, in California.



Just like every award function, MTV Awards had categories. The categories ranged from Best Movie, Best Performance in a Movie, Best Villain, and even Best Kiss to name a few. But the category that has caught everyone's eyes is the Best Fight category.



The Best Fight category had five nominees.



A) Black Widow vs. Widows in Black Widow



B) Cassie vs. Maddy in Euphoria



C) Guy vs. Dude in Free Guy



D) Shang-Chi bus fight in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



E) Spider-Men end battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home



In a 'how the turntables have turned' moment, Cassie and Maddy beat Spiderman and Shang Chi

The fight scene from HBO's high school teen drama show won the Best Fight award.

Cassie vs. Maddie from ‘Euphoria’ has won Best Fight at the #MTVAwards



See the full winners list: https://t.co/EyjqTaDTR5 pic.twitter.com/db6tiDfGlG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2022

The decision has left Twitter stupefied. It proved how girls run the world. Twitteratis were quick to share their thoughts. Euphoria fans are ecstatic, others not so much.



You mean to tell me that "fight" clip was able to beat THIS? pic.twitter.com/NHVUFASkMP — SuperSonicHeroes (@SSHdoesTweets2) June 7, 2022

It's funny it was all superhero fights but a slap from a lady who's boyfriend was snatched won https://t.co/OLimK1aHyt — Depressed Arsenal Fan (@MunjiruKimwaki) June 7, 2022

Incels being mad at this made my morning ❤️ https://t.co/4XQ7HMCM5s — RenaiHunter (@Reireimoan) June 7, 2022

It got best because of the context and cultural impact, hundreds of meme have been made about that but no one talked THAT much about the other super hero movies — Julia Fox (french version) (@LoveSick_Siren) June 6, 2022

That slap Maddie gave Cassie was perfection 🤌🏽✨ https://t.co/ftmh5CwFDK — Briana Sedonia Sampy (@BriSedonia) June 7, 2022

In our defense, the fight was actually pretty realistic.

