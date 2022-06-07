While Indian celebrities were reeling over the IIFA awards, their Hollywood counterparts were doing exactly the same. Except they attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards held on June 5, 2022, in California.
Just like every award function, MTV Awards had categories. The categories ranged from Best Movie, Best Performance in a Movie, Best Villain, and even Best Kiss to name a few. But the category that has caught everyone's eyes is the Best Fight category.
The fight scene from HBO's high school teen drama show won the Best Fight award.
Cassie vs. Maddie from ‘Euphoria’ has won Best Fight at the #MTVAwards— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2022
The decision has left Twitter stupefied. It proved how girls run the world. Twitteratis were quick to share their thoughts. Euphoria fans are ecstatic, others not so much.
You mean to tell me that "fight" clip was able to beat THIS? pic.twitter.com/NHVUFASkMP— SuperSonicHeroes (@SSHdoesTweets2) June 7, 2022
It's funny it was all superhero fights but a slap from a lady who's boyfriend was snatched won https://t.co/OLimK1aHyt— Depressed Arsenal Fan (@MunjiruKimwaki) June 7, 2022
Incels being mad at this made my morning ❤️ https://t.co/4XQ7HMCM5s— RenaiHunter (@Reireimoan) June 7, 2022
deserved tbh pic.twitter.com/aA5dq8MOM6— 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐬 ¹³ (@sourrevelacion) June 6, 2022
That slap Maddie gave Cassie was perfection 🤌🏽✨ https://t.co/ftmh5CwFDK— Briana Sedonia Sampy (@BriSedonia) June 7, 2022
In our defense, the fight was actually pretty realistic.