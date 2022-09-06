The second season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives follows after Seema Sajdeh's divorce from Sohail Khan. Trolls on social media have criticized her on why is she still a part of the show after the divorce. In a recent interview, Seema clapped back at the trolls in her style.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives
Source: Instagram / @seemakiransajdeh

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh recently got together and responded to all the mean comments they have received on the internet in an interview with The Indian Express. One such comment was on Seema's divorce.

Seema responded,

I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?

In the first episode of the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Seema Sajdeh removes the 'Khan' nameplate from her house. She replaced it with one that reads the names of the three members of the house - 'Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan'. She has also changed her surname to her maiden name as well.

Seema Sajdeh in Season 2
Source: Twitter / @farhanajafri

Fans of the show love Seema Sajdeh for her candid and funny personality.

In a previous interview with Bollywood Bubble, Seema talked about her divorce. She said, "the thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also features celebs such as Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor.