The second season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives follows after Seema Sajdeh's divorce from Sohail Khan. Trolls on social media have criticized her on why is she still a part of the show after the divorce. In a recent interview, Seema clapped back at the trolls in her style.



Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh recently got together and responded to all the mean comments they have received on the internet in an interview with The Indian Express. One such comment was on Seema's divorce.



Okay but technically Seema Sajdeh is not a bollywood “wife” anymore.. she even removed her sir name from the nameplate. She claimed to be single right? Then wha- #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives — pm (@pm_2990) September 4, 2022

Seema responded,

I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives,

In the first episode of the second season of Seema Sajdeh removes the 'Khan' nameplate from her house. She replaced it with one that reads the names of the three members of the house - 'Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan'. She has also changed her surname to her maiden name as well.

Fans of the show love Seema Sajdeh for her candid and funny personality.



seema is my fav in the fab lives of bollywood wives 🫶🏼 — ᴀɴɴɪᴋᴀ (taylor’s version) (@teatimewannika) September 3, 2022

Seema looks so good on the bollywood wives — gin soaked tart 🌈 (@sunfishhie) September 3, 2022

Looking for eligible bachelor men in my family because I only just found out Seema Sajdeh is single and I need her in my life ❤️❤️ — Shrads (@shradziebees) September 2, 2022

Seema is my favourite out of the lot, what a LEGEND — Sakshi Rawte 🍒 (@sakshiixo) September 2, 2022

seema sajdeh is the vibe for me this season — getfilmy (@get_filmy) September 6, 2022

I am literally in awe of SEEMA SAJDEH. the way she looks, talks is just FAB. She could have worked in Bollywood huge time.@seemakkhan — reply my SMS 🙏 (@wtfgauravvvv) September 3, 2022

In a previous interview with Bollywood Bubble, Seema talked about her divorce. She said, "the thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also features celebs such as Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor.