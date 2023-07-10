The buzz around Jawan is growing with each passing minute. And now the makers have given us a lot to talk about before the actual trailer drops. The prevue of Jawan was released today and Shah Rukh Khan makes for the perfect action hero.

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?

#JawanPrevue Out Now!

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. https://t.co/6uL1EsSpBw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2023

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, the cast is a dream come true. The 2:12 minutes long prevue shows breathtaking action sequences and scenes that are larger than life. Throughout the prevue, we found glimpses of six major action sequences from Jawan and frankly speaking, we can’t wait any longer.

Here are some of the major action scenes from Jawan.

1. The opening sequence of the fight in the village where Shah Rukh Khan emerges covered in bandages.

2. The fight that takes place in what looks like a warehouse.

3. The fiery action sequence where you can see SRK’s silhouette behind the flames.

4. Obviously, this scene where Deepika Padukone’s character kicks some ass in a saree.

5. This metro hostage sequence where women scream action with some guns blazing.

6. This action-packed scene on a highway.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Please note that all images have been taken from the prevue.