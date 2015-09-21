Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogues are as famous as the man himself. Forget you and me, even Obama quotes him . Whether it is romancing the ladies or being badass, King Khan has quite a clutch of dialogues you can choose from. But while we all know most of his trademark quips, we couldn’t possibly know them all.

So if you love SRK, you're in luck because here are 50 dialogues you probably didn't know:

All 50 designs by Rohit Jakhu