Being an actor is a tough task in itself, so it’s obvious for them to have someone who they have an understanding with, someone who can manage their tasks for them. And considering the popularity of Shah Rukh Khan, obviously, he has a manager too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager’s name is Pooja Dadlani, and she has been working with him for over 10 years. She joined him back in 2012, and now she’s almost a part of the family.

She garnered a lot of attention back in February when she moved into her new abode. The interesting part of the story was that her home was designed by none other than Gauri Khan. She took to Instagram to share this happy news.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Pooja did her schooling from Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girl’s High School and H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. After completing her schooling, she studied Mass Media at R.D. and S.H. National College and S.W.A. Science College.

As Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja handles his brand endorsements, his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, his production company Red Chillies Entertainment and other business-related engagements.

Pooja is married to Hitesh Gurnani, director at Lista Jewels in Mumbai. They have a beautiful daughter together.

She is also related to Dia Mirza’s second husband, Vaibhav Reki, and welcomed Dia to her ‘crazy family’ through an Instagram post.

Pooja also made headlines back in 2021 when Aryan Khan was detained by NCB. She apparently broke down when his bail was turned down by the court.

For everything she does for SRK, Pooja reportedly earned ₹9 crore every year. It’s understandable considering the magnum of an actor like King Khan.

