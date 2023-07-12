Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, Jawan is one of the most awaited releases of 2023. The response the prevue of Jawan received is proof that people are waiting eagerly for this massy action thriller. The prevue broke the internet when it was released on Monday this week and turns out that the chatter around it has still not died down.

In a series of tweets, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked the cast and crew of Jawan. He appreciated their efforts and replied to each tweet. From the director Atlee; to his co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil, Grover, Ridhi Dogra; to the musician Anirudh Ravichander; to the DoP, editors, and the dance director, SRK gave his thanks to one and all.

Take a look at the tweets below.

Well done my man. You and your team have gone beyond the call of films with this one. All the best to all of us. https://t.co/EAeVnm6jOq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

Thank u for being so sporting through out the hectic shoot. Bless u https://t.co/GJKMQv5xDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan calling Anirudh Ravichander “beta” is too heartwarming, NGL.

Love you to the moon ( because it can be seen only at night ) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights!! https://t.co/QRqpEEIVQ9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Thanks Da @dop_gkvishnu as always your lighting is awesome!! Thanks for making me look nice even bald!!! https://t.co/iwOnLLFgnD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Thank u so much and sorry for troubling u all the time but then u are like our Family man!! https://t.co/cDEDYx1GGi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Thank u @AntonyLRuben for all the cuts and chops!! My love to u…and now you can get a hair cut and catch up on some sleep. https://t.co/FcPjkdMqLf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Thank u Yogi sir. It was sooo fun to work with you again. https://t.co/B7T5A0QOcN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Thank u my ‘Guthi’ too much fun having u on this journey. You are so good in the film! Love u https://t.co/OwzeTPKtzr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also thanks the choreographer of Jawan.

Thank u @shobimaster for making me dance like a cool hero. Please give my love to your whole team. I tried my best…. https://t.co/0yFRYOLy3G — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

And lastly, here’s SRK’s message for the director of Jawan.

Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all. https://t.co/MkfColhgd5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s kind gesture has won the internet. People praised him for his humility and said that it is only SRK who can do this. Here’s hoping other celebrities also do this and thank the people behind the film publically for their hard work.

Jawan is set to release in theatres on September 7.