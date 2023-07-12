Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, Jawan is one of the most awaited releases of 2023. The response the prevue of Jawan received is proof that people are waiting eagerly for this massy action thriller. The prevue broke the internet when it was released on Monday this week and turns out that the chatter around it has still not died down.
In a series of tweets, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked the cast and crew of Jawan. He appreciated their efforts and replied to each tweet. From the director Atlee; to his co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil, Grover, Ridhi Dogra; to the musician Anirudh Ravichander; to the DoP, editors, and the dance director, SRK gave his thanks to one and all.
Take a look at the tweets below.
Shah Rukh Khan calling Anirudh Ravichander “beta” is too heartwarming, NGL.
Shah Rukh Khan also thanks the choreographer of Jawan.
And lastly, here’s SRK’s message for the director of Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan’s kind gesture has won the internet. People praised him for his humility and said that it is only SRK who can do this. Here’s hoping other celebrities also do this and thank the people behind the film publically for their hard work.
Jawan is set to release in theatres on September 7.