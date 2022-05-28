Shah Rukh Khan, as a father, seems protective but not so much that he'd interfere with his children's independence. That's it, that's the key. You need to be able to tell your children that they'd always be safe with you but that doesn't mean they are now under debt and have to do whatever you ask of them. I have no idea about what parenthood involves but I do know what it means to be a child and this lesson from SRK sounds about right. Here are 10 times he was the loveliest father to his kids.

1. SRK recently wrote this touching post for his daughter Suhana who is going to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It was a post from a father to his daughter but we all FELT IT.

2. When he went on a mission to teach grammar to his kids, struggled and then asked the internet to help him with it so that he can be a good dad.

Absolutely wholesome moment on Twitter when Shah Rukh was struggling to teach English grammar to his kids and sought our help. ♥️ 😭 pic.twitter.com/s7APAlQCVj — Shaki (@fsharkz) May 20, 2022

3. When he spoke about his quarantine routine, saying that it is a blessing to have 3 kids who you can play with and clean after.

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

4. When he gave a lesson in equality to his son Aryan: If there is an unsaid 'dressing code' at home, it's for everyone.

I believe that a man in his house doesn’t have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a T-shirt all the time. If you’d feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless? It’s got nothing to do with having breasts or not. Don’t do something a girl can’t do.

5. When he cheekily listed out qualities that he looks for in a man who is pursuing Suhana but later said it's all up to her, and he really doesn't/shouldn't have control over her choice.

It's false bravado. I know that when it comes down to it, when my daughter likes somebody, I'll not be able to say anything and just accept it.

6. In an interview, he said that he doesn't tell his children what they should or should not do. They can make their own choices like he made his.

None of my children have my habits. I thank god for that. They are good kids. The only commonality between Suhana, AbRam and me is that we get dimples. I would like them to be healthy and happy. Do whatever they wish. They should do whatever makes them happy and be healthy.

My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too. pic.twitter.com/KwtWYZa51m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2019

7. When his "date" fell asleep in his arms.

Outside a cold Budapest nightclub, my date went to sleep in my arms. Sigh… pic.twitter.com/mIH4q9yvUB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 24, 2016

8. On Koffee With Karan, he expressed his feelings towards parenthood with profoundness we have grown to associate with him.

The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body. If a car was speeding towards my children, I would stand in front of that car and I’m sure I will stop it.

9. He once attended an event where he told everyone that Suhana (who was much younger at the time), scolds him if he gets late. Also that he gets scared. Cute!

Meri jo beti hai woh bahut daanti hai. Aur bahut tez daanti hai, thoda sa darr sa lagta hai jab woh daanti hai. Hai choti si lekin awaz badi powerful nikalti hai uski.

10. When he asked Suhana to take time off work and give him a hug. This was after the teaser launch of The Archies.

@suhanakhan2 missing being with you. Take a day off from work come and give me a hug and go back!

The best at everything.