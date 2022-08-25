The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor gracing the Koffee couch. The episode delivered everything the trailer had promised. The eighth episode was nothing short of a fun rollercoaster ride with the two stars talking everything about their career, relationship, and wedding rumours.

Speaking of wedding rumours, the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Kiara Advani gushing over Sidharth Malhotra and giving the audience hints that they are definitely "more than close friends." Funnily, even Sidharth Malhotra gave the audience tons of Sid-Kiara moments in the previous episode. She also said, "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening."

Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan S7
Source: ScoopWhoop

With all the hints that Kiara dropped, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar took it on themselves to plan her wedding. Shahid joked how he would come from the bride's side, while KJo said he would be on the groom's side because he "launched" him. All this time, Kiara could not stop blushing.

Kiara and Shahid on Koffee With Karan S7
Source: Disney+ Hotstar

The icing on the cake was when Shahid even suggested they have a dance competition at Kiara's wedding. KJo suggested they perform to Dola Re Dola whenever the wedding happens.

Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan S7
Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Twitter had a #relatable moment because this is exactly what happens in any friend group where someone finds out about the other's relationship and everyone starts planning a wedding. While some fans are eager to see Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

The episode was truly a fun watch. You can stream Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The show is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here. GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.