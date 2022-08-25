The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor gracing the Koffee couch. The episode delivered everything the trailer had promised. The eighth episode was nothing short of a fun rollercoaster ride with the two stars talking everything about their career, relationship, and wedding rumours.
Speaking of wedding rumours, the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Kiara Advani gushing over Sidharth Malhotra and giving the audience hints that they are definitely "more than close friends." Funnily, even Sidharth Malhotra gave the audience tons of Sid-Kiara moments in the previous episode. She also said, "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening."
The icing on the cake was when Shahid even suggested they have a dance competition at Kiara's wedding. KJo suggested they perform to Dola Re Dola whenever the wedding happens.
Twitter had a #relatable moment because this is exactly what happens in any friend group where someone finds out about the other's relationship and everyone starts planning a wedding. While some fans are eager to see Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.
What I loved the most about today's episode was Shahid and Kiara's bond. He has been so supportive throughout and she knows him so well. I would love to see Shahid at Sidkiara's wedding 😭— 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓲 🇮🇳 (@Kriiitttiii) August 24, 2022
The episode was truly a fun watch. You can stream Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.
