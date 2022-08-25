The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor gracing the Koffee couch. The episode delivered everything the trailer had promised. The eighth episode was nothing short of a fun rollercoaster ride with the two stars talking everything about their career, relationship, and wedding rumours.



Speaking of wedding rumours, the eighth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Kiara Advani gushing over Sidharth Malhotra and giving the audience hints that they are definitely "more than close friends." Funnily, even Sidharth Malhotra gave the audience tons of Sid-Kiara moments in the previous episode. She also said, "I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening."

With all the hints that Kiara dropped, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar took it on themselves to plan her wedding. Shahid joked how he would come from the bride's side, while KJo said he would be on the groom's side because he "launched" him. All this time, Kiara could not stop blushing.

The icing on the cake was when Shahid even suggested they have a dance competition at Kiara's wedding. KJo suggested they perform to Dola Re Dola whenever the wedding happens.



Twitter had a #relatable moment because this is exactly what happens in any friend group where someone finds out about the other's relationship and everyone starts planning a wedding. While some fans are eager to see Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.



What I loved the most about today's episode was Shahid and Kiara's bond. He has been so supportive throughout and she knows him so well. I would love to see Shahid at Sidkiara's wedding 😭



[ #ShahidKapoor #KiaraAdvani ] — 𝓚𝓻𝓲𝓽𝓲 🇮🇳 (@Kriiitttiii) August 24, 2022

Idk if i should cry or smile because ffjdhvhmdrfd.

Sid & Kiara wedding is on the cards.#SidKiara #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/Kv157sXgdo — aaiyebataiye (@aaiyebataiye) August 22, 2022

shahid literally announced sid kiara wedding by teasing no movie announcement. shahid is her best co star and admire how the way they maintain even after kabir singh. — 𝓣𝒉𝒂𝒉𝒛𝒆𝒆𝒃 (@Worships_Shahid) August 22, 2022

The episode was truly a fun watch. You can stream Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

