Shark Tank India's first season has ended, opening the Indian audience to amazing start-up ideas, impressive products, and of course, legendary memes. And even though the season has ended, the memes refuse to stop. Looks like BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover is everyone's favourite in this department. 

Twitter either hates him or loves to make memes on him, there's no in-between. People have started putting the Shark Tank India judge as their lock screen wallpaper to minimise phone usage. Doesn't this sound like our parents' dream come true? Twitter obviously decided to jump on the bandwagon and it's hilarious to watch. 

The innovative products and entrepreneurship dreams are great but yes, the memes are one of the best things to come out of Shark Tank India, no doubt. I hope there's another season soon.