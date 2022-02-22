Shark Tank India's first season has ended, opening the Indian audience to amazing start-up ideas, impressive products, and of course, legendary memes. And even though the season has ended, the memes refuse to stop. Looks like BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover is everyone's favourite in this department.

Twitter either hates him or loves to make memes on him, there's no in-between. People have started putting the Shark Tank India judge as their lock screen wallpaper to minimise phone usage. Doesn't this sound like our parents' dream come true? Twitter obviously decided to jump on the bandwagon and it's hilarious to watch.

Ashneer Grover as a lockscreen wallpaper should help me reduce my screen time 😣 pic.twitter.com/eShibNuDf7 — Ayushman भव: 🔱🕉️ (@sarcastic_garg) February 22, 2022

#AshneerGrover as a lockscreen wallpaper!



To reduce your phone addiction! 😁



RT plz! pic.twitter.com/NtmNu4uHKL — Ａｒｕｎ (@iarunjoseph) February 21, 2022

To reduce my phone addiction .. have got this as wallpaper #ashneergrover pic.twitter.com/ZRfqzdAcSZ — ROFL-India (@ROFLIndia_) February 22, 2022

Problem Statement: Build a MVP for reducing phone addiction



Solution: Use this as your lockscreen and wallpaper#ashneergrover #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/FWA2Ilsg1B — Neeraj Kumar (@__neeraj_kumar) February 22, 2022

Finally changed my lock screen wallpaper to reduce unnecessary phone usage xD #ashneergrover #SharkTankIndiamemes pic.twitter.com/BHAF57J1mw — Rajat Tyagi (@rajattyaagii) February 22, 2022

My New Lockscreen Wallpaper to motivate me every time I use phone#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/g48GvIYb9Q — Keshav Arora (@CommerceGuruu) February 21, 2022

Only @Ashneer_Grover 's lock screen wallpaper can help me reduce my phone addiction pic.twitter.com/lhCBglhBYa — Shrey Bhardwaj (@shreybm26) February 22, 2022

The innovative products and entrepreneurship dreams are great but yes, the memes are one of the best things to come out of Shark Tank India, no doubt. I hope there's another season soon.