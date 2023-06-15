Best known for contemporary jazz and western forms of dance, Shiamak Davar is one of the most celebrated choreographers in India. Davar, who had begun his Bollywood career in choreography with Yash Chopra’s directorial venture, Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), won a National Film Award for his work in the film. Apart from this movie, the choreographer has worked in films like Taal, Bunty Aur Babli, Dhoom 2, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, to name a few.

Shiamak Davar; Source: Man’s World India

But do you know that Shiamak Davar once worked with Hollywood star Tom Cruise for Mission Impossible? Yep, that’s right. Davar’s latest Instagram post says it all.

Shiamak Davar (@shiamakofficial) recently posted some throwback pictures that feature him posing with MI star Tom Cruise. In one of the old photos, both of them can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the camera. The choreographer met Cruise on the sets of Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, the fourth installment of the MI franchise, which was released in 2011.

Reminiscing about working with Tom Cruise on MI 4, Davar shared how it was one of his best experiences. The choreographer added that he is awaiting the release of Cruise’s upcoming film, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh installment, which will hit the screens this year.

“Looking forward to seeing you on the big screen…” an excerpt from his caption reads.

Here’s the post:

Fans are going gaga over these pictures:

Reportedly, Shiamak Davar and Tom Cruise had a three-day long shoot in Dubai back in 2011. Davar had choreographed an ‘opulent party’ scene, touted as one of the most uplifting dance sequences from the movie. Apart from Tom Cruise, the scene featured Paula Patton and Anil Kapoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiamak Davar, we are so proud!