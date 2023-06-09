Tom Cruise needs no introduction. His name is synonymous with action movies such as the Top Gun franchise or the Mission Impossible series. The actor has always insisted on performing the jaw-dropping stunts that we see in these movies by himself rather than taking help from a stunt double. But this viral picture is making it slightly harder to believe.

Shared by Christopher Kanagaraj on Twitter, a picture shows Tom Cruise posing with two men. All of them are wearing the same outfits and it looks like someone did a Ctrl C + Ctrl V in real life. He captioned the pic as “Tom Cruise’s stunt doubles.”

Take a look at the tweet here.

Tom Cruise’s stunt doubles 🙀 pic.twitter.com/jlgznLcyXH — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 7, 2023

The tweet went massively viral on the social media platform. It has fetched over 23.8K likes and more than 1.2 million views.

We dug around a little deeper and found out that the image is, in fact, AI-generated. These pics were created with the help of Midjourney and were posted on a Facebook group called Midjourney Official. Nevertheless, people were flabbergasted seeing how strangely similar the three men looked. It looked like all versions of Tom Cruise from every universe collided in one frame.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

