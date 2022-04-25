From intricately designed lehengas to colourful sarees, Indian brides have a different aura about their looks. While the culture embraces maximalism, modern Indian brides have interpreted tradition in their own ways of bright pinks, golden whites and minty greens.

Sabyasachi is one of the most sought-after designers. He is known as the designer to the stars, creating bridal trousseau and jewellery for the likes of Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt recently, to name a few. His signature look is timeless, with elegant creations for the modern bride. Sabyasachi is a culture icon today with his work even at H&M and Starbucks.

However, here are some of our favourite Indian wedding designers who deserve just as much love as Sabhysachi!

1. Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre’s sarees and lehengas are immensely regal, in maximal and minimal styles both. She is a fan of pastel shades and flowy silhouettes in light and breezy lehengas. Inspired by Jaipur, Rajasthan, Anita Dongre’s gota-patti works are well-known, skilled at combining traditional and contemporary techniques to produce uniqueness. Her sense of style has always reflected the tastes of the modern Indian bride.

2. Krésha Bajaj

Krésha Bajaj's love for intricate glass beads, crystal and threadwork lend a fantastical quality of Indian outfits. Her work refrains from saturated hues or heavy fabrics, she focuses on pastel and lightweight magical outfits. In 2019, Shloka Ambani opted for a pastel creation for her sangeet and we fell in love.

3. Payal Singhal

Her collections encompass the uniqueness of quirky prints, full lehengas, and off-shoulder beauties. The bridal offerings are feminine yet unique, a pleasing amalgamation of vintage and chic. Her label is a classy choice for a bride who wants a unique and elegant bridal wardrobe.

4. Karan Torani

Designer Karan Torani's early recollections of playing in his grandmother's backyard in Bhopal profoundly affected his designs. His label specializes in light, casual Indian wear, drawing influence from the region's handlooms and handicrafts. His trademarks include heritage weaves, vivid colour and texture combinations, and chintz (hand-painted by kalamkari painters, then digitised and printed on fabric). Saris, lehengas, phirrans, and even kurtas with short patialas are among the silhouettes.

5. Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta has a radical approach to the age-old saree and gowns with attached dupatta drapes. Every outfit is unique, interesting and charming due to the prints and cuts. One could witness a blend of flared minis, slinky gowns, multi prints, long-sleeves, thigh-length jackets with flared pants and cut-out sari gowns in her collection. Masaba neatly conjures up visions of clothes that are tailor-made for free-spirited, feisty, fashionable, and forward-looking people. For the bride who wants to ditch the lehengas and heavy styles!

6. Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta, known for his theatrical sculptures, draped ensembles, and contemporary silhouettes, has become the designer of choice for every modern bride. He infuses tradition and modernity beautifully. With his excellent design instincts, the maestro has practically pushed the bridal fashion landscape a level beyond, from entirely overhauling the face of traditional sarees to introducing the trend of exaggerated shoulders and ruffled hems.

7. Simone Handcrafted

Simone Contractor's namesake label, situated in Mumbai, is known for her intricate beadwork, delicate French knots, and contemporary cuts. Simone Handcrafted designs are ideal for your engagement, or mehandi, if you're looking for a subtle elegance.

8. Shriya Som

Shriya Som's designs are distinguished by a contemporary twist in the shape of a draped blouse or corset. Whether it's a bridal lehenga or a gown, each piece is feminine and effortless without sacrificing grandeur. Before accentuating them with powerful surface embellishments, she makes the most of airy textiles in gentle romantic colours.

9. Ridhi Mehra

The designer's Indian wear collection is a modern spin on traditional shapes for the fuss-free bride who prioritises comfort. Her dresses are perfect for pre-wedding occasions, with unique draping and pattern cutting. Pre-stitched saris, light anarkalis, and lehengas come to mind.

10. Pernia Qureshi

It's wonderful to embrace femininity in all of its aspects on occasion. The Pernia Qureshi label guarantees that your bridal lehenga will be both classic and modern in design. Check out her line if you like light colours like peach, subtle sheen, and simple embroidery.

Wedding outfit- picked. Now, I just have to find a partner.