There's no doubt that the second season of this comedy-drama series is one of those comfort comedies that you can return to, time and again, and will always leave with a smile on your face.
Interestingly, there were some extremely similar visuals that netizens just couldn't ignore.
Don't believe us? Let us take you through it.
1. When both the characters first stepped into an unknown rural area, they both took a moment to soak it all in.
2. In fact, they both had the same thought and expression- confusion.
3. They saw an old door with locks on it, which eventually became their office AND home.
4. Their respective office assistants, who were waiting for them to arrive at the location, were nothing but comforting supportive characters.
5. And lastly, a sigh of relief when they first enter their office cum home.
Needless to mention, netizens were quite pleased to see SRK acing his role to perfection. Like always.
This is how life changes with hardwork and dedication.— AjnabiLog (@WellKnownAjnabi) July 24, 2022
I didn't understand the dialogue, but Shah Rukh is amazing just with his facial expression and his body interpretation, thanks for sharing 🥰— SHKajol❤️Pyaar🇧🇷 (@SandraC69740420) July 24, 2022
It was first telecasted on DD in 1991. Was a kid then & had the privilege of watching it back then also. Had watched all the serials done by SRK first time on DD, right from Fauji till Doosra Kewal— Sushanta Bhaduri (@SushantaBhadur1) July 24, 2022
Basic backdrop of the story is similar to Panchayat....lol— Mind hunter (@9Badboy432) July 23, 2022
