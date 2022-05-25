Even though different digital platforms have been releasing several popular series, there are only a few shows that instantly make a home in the audience's hearts. And, one such show is TVF's Panchayat

There's no doubt that the second season of this comedy-drama series has taken the entire nation by storm with its brilliant humour and true portrayal of rural life.

With the on-point depiction of rural areas, several people are reliving their good old village days through this series. In fact, the people, who have never been to a village before, are getting to know about the village life in our country through the show.

Today, we have compiled some tweets that show how people are living the village life through the show. Are you ready to see what people have to say? Read on!

Why does the village life in Panchayat feel so desirable? 💜 — P K (@musttravelmore) May 20, 2022

How beautiful is the #Panchayat series on Amazon prime. People who have lived the urban village life and people who are connected to village will relate to the show. It's a beautiful story. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) April 7, 2020

Just loved it...

Panchayat again showcased the soul of India...the village life..the characters,how people live,feel & share their happiness & sorrow among themselves..a simple story yet so powerful. No one could hold their tears in this last scene.#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/mAmvCMDn4h — Abinash (@bubuabinash) May 19, 2022

Panchayat , Kota Factory are some shows that I am never going to forget, not just because they are funny, but they feel very real to me. They both feel like a part of my life - my village life and my school life. Thanks #TVF #panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 #jeetendrakumar #sachivji https://t.co/bsprKDlSs1 — HK🇮🇳 (@hkistaken) May 21, 2022

I have seen Panchayat web series. They basically shown the village life. which is relatable to me. Village life is hard. Nothing is easily available in villages. People also have to run a lot to fulfill basic needs like medical, grocery, education, transport, water.#panchayat2 — Manish Kumar (@manish71kr) May 24, 2022

Panchayat S2 might be the only series which have shown the real village life.

Like that Rinki's bday scene.

Ppl who don't know a village life might think that it is framed. But man that's how village life is.

And P2 have shown it just perfectly.❤️#PanchayatSeason2 #panchayat2 — Bulbul (@upadhyay_bulbul) May 23, 2022

Why is no one talking about Panchayat. This is the series one need to watch n enjoy the simple, laidback world of rural India. For those who miss thr simple village life in childhood n who live in busy metros. Never can skip opening music. So soothing#PanchayatSeason2 — Bugatti Veyron (@Crijith) May 22, 2022

A rare 2nd season where the creators don't get swayed by the success of its predecessor. A charming tale built around the eccentricities of a sleepy village- slow, steady, funny & grows on you eventually. Hilarious & equally emotional. 👌❤️#Panchayat2 pic.twitter.com/zlqo5MdKIN — Indian Art (@IndiaArtHistory) May 25, 2022

Watched #panchayat2. Series' like these are imp to let india understand how things work in villages. Some things which I would be learning and implementing in my life from people living in village and small towns would be:

° People actually care for each other in villages



(1/n) — Tushar jha (@tushar15jha) May 25, 2022

Watching panchayat season 2 . tears in eyes and cry, really sad ending 🥺. A must watch series. Best performances by all the actors

what a web series about village culture salute to you guys 👍 #panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 — Devendra kumar (@Devendrajangra) May 24, 2022

Panchayat web series has done more advertisement of village life than any of the government schemes. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 20, 2022

#panchayat2 is beautiful portrayal of various aspects of Village Life....clean day to day life story of a village ...though season 1 was better, season 2 does justice to taking Ahead the story line well ... Last episode made me cry ...it was so emotionally touching — Gouri Athanikar Mishra (@Gouri10) May 24, 2022

In the village during the festival there is no one house, the whole village became one house. People like to live together. Village people like to live under the sky. They want to see sky. villagers like more space.#PanchayatSeason2 #villagelife #panchayat2 — Manish Kumar (@manish71kr) May 24, 2022

I was a bit nervous starting Panchayat. I wanted to feel the village nostalgia and was worried my wife from Bombay would kill it in first 10 min (she hated GOW). I wanted to watch it alone. She enjoyed it as much l!!

That's what a close to reality series can achieve. — Pun-dit (@Pun__dit) April 9, 2022

@jitendrajk06 Once again a true entertainment Series which takes you to the reality and innocence of Village life ! #panchayat2

You are truly a gem of an actor @jitendrajk06 — Ritika Taneja (@RitikaTanejaa) May 23, 2022

Just loved it.❣️#Panchayat again showcased the soul of India..the village life.the characters,how people live,feel & share their happiness & sorrow among themselves..a simple story yet so powerful. No one could hold their tears in this last scene#पंचायत_सीजन_02📽️💛#panchayat2 pic.twitter.com/zF400HAX9j — Khetaram Banta (@KR_banta) May 23, 2022

#Panchayat web series is not just the series, but it is portrait of #ruralindia, which shows the challenges of people of village and affection to each other. #panchayat2 — Vinod Patel (@ErVinodPatel) May 23, 2022

No acting,no drama looks like, it is just a hidden camera shoot in a random village,d reaction to every situation in the web series was apt, everyone could relate it to the village life if they have ever been too.last episode made us to cry @PrimeVideo @panchayat2 @ArunabhKumar — Rahul Ranjan (@rahulranjan4d) May 23, 2022

#panchayat2 potraits U.P village life so accurately that you can smell the smoke of chula! From up-Pradhan (Faisal Malik) putting gamcha to b'day party is all about eating in ptal qnd not cake cutting. @jitendrajk06 you are nailing the sachivji's character — Dr.Ayushi (@ayushi_097) May 23, 2022

Movies should not only be about Love Stories. The story must resonate with people. "Panchayat 2" is about Life in a village. No extraordinary stuff, no VFX, no Love Story buildup. Still it touched me. A recommended watch.#panchayat2 — Gaurav Ganna 🇮🇳 (@GauravGanna) May 23, 2022

Amazing acting by all.true Indian village story,

Absolutely BAAP of all web series.

"PACHAYAT NAI DEKHI TO KUCH NAI DEKHA#panchayat2 — Ankush oza (@ozaankush) May 23, 2022

Simply AMAZING season..

Completed it in single go..Just felt like roaming in a village..

Very clean and neat presentation..

Everybody acted natural and fit in their roles..

eye opening conversations.. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED...#PanchayatSeason2#panchayat2 #PanchayatS2 #amazonprime pic.twitter.com/UlkYLRo7p0 — Harish Varma (@harishv_203) May 22, 2022

What an amazing series. Can’t wait for season 3. Simple story telling with some brilliant characters. Took me back to my village in India. #PanchayatSeason2 @PrimeVideo #panchayat2 — Sumit Baranwal (@thegeekyhermit) May 22, 2022

What makes #panchayat2 so fantastic is that creators have retained the essence of last season in the best possible way.Same amount of innocence,fun as heart-warming as ever.A nostalgic reminder of old rural days for someone whose roots are from a village,especially UP and Bihar. pic.twitter.com/dmosiHZ1X5 — Nikhil Ravi (@NikhilKaran5) May 22, 2022

The plain chirpy story of sachiv ji “Abhishek” remains as mesmerising as the last season mainly due to the pure village background and the dialogues… so relatable to a UP, Bihar ke gaon🤩



Jitendra Kumar with others rocks!🙌#panchayat2 pic.twitter.com/kovjqoGakp — [email protected] 🇮🇳 (@pusing27) May 22, 2022

#panchayat2 #mustwatch punchayat2 what a beauty you are. World class script writing, screenplay, acting and execution. Its delievered short and sweet. Its connect all the dots of village life .😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lvmYVV3YOf — Deepak Pal Singh (@ideepakpalsingh) May 22, 2022

The wait was worth.. panchayat remains my favorite, followed by #Gullaak . Kudos to the team, felt like I am back at my village , बनराकस का आतंक पूरी तरह से मेहशूश किया गया #PanchayatSeason2 #panchayat2 already waiting for the next series , pls release yrly — सुनील ओझा (@suojha) May 21, 2022

I totally loved the performance of each and every character from #panchayat2

If someone spent his/her even a small part of life in the village then they can completely relate with this series .

The most bad thing that happens with this series is that it ends.

Masterpiece 👌#tvf — Kshitij Mishra (@KshitijMishra_) May 21, 2022

#PanchayatSeason2. I have seen these characters, these situations, these emotions during my village days. Everything felt so real. Acting Writing Direction songs all superb. #PanchayatOnPrime #panchayat2 — Homeswar (@Homeswar3) May 20, 2022

Well, have you watched Panchayat?

