Here are 11 facts about the show that will make you want to rewatch it (or watch it, in case you have not).
2. He is the director of Panchayat. Deepak Kumar Mishra is famous for his spoof of Raghu Ram in Rowdies. He has also directed Permanent Roommates Season 2 and Humorously Yours Season 2.
This is the village (23°12'11"N 76°59'52"E) where the #Amazon series #Panchayat was actually shot, Mahodiya Village, MP. 😂#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/aMSugfq9wv— G219_Lost (@in20im) May 22, 2022
5. The cinematographer, Amitabha Singh, is the same person who has given Bollywood gems such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, and Chillar Party, to name a few.
7. Vikas (played by Chandan Roy), who plays the role of the ever-present Sahayak, was initially not even confirmed for that role. Rather he was selected for a small role. Later, the makers of the show decided to make him audition for Vikas. And they loved it.
8. Faisal Malik, who plays the role of Prahlad Pandey, runs a production company - Hamari Film Company. He has worked on Revolver Rani and Main Aur Charles as a producer.
10. Satish Ray, Abhishek's US return friend Siddharth, has written sketches for TVF. He is known for his character 'Imaandar Sharma' - a character on his own YouTube channel.
11. Panchayat is not the first time Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi have been paired together. Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav were also seen together in 1982.
All the more reasons to love the show even more.