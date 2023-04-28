Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori is one song that you can never get enough of. The song made the world dance to its tunes ever since it made waves on Coke Studio Pakistan’s season 14. It has been a year since then and now a singer has come up with a Bhojpuri version of the hit song.

Taking to Twitter, Amarjeet Jaikar shared a video of him singing Pasoori in Bhojpuri. The singer captioned the video, “ Passori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu (Translation: Pasoori Bhojpuri version. I think you will like it, I have written something different and sang it differently as well).” The 0:48 minutes long video shows Amarjeet singing in Bhojpuri.

Earlier this year, Amarjeet Jaikar went viral with his rendition of the song Dil De Diya Hai. Take a look at the Bhojpuri version of Pasoori here.

Passori bhojpuri version ❤️ shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu #Amarjeetjaikar #bhojpuri #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/N7RTu3sioi — Amarjeet Jaikar (@AmarjeetJaikar3) April 27, 2023

Amarjeet’s video has gone viral on social media. It has fetched over 398K views and more than 6K likes. People are loving this Bhojpuri version of Pasoori. Many users have also praised Amarjeet for maintaining the original tune of the song. While a handful of people did not like the song.

Here’s what people had to say about the song.

भाई भोजपुरी गा रहे हो अच्छा है लेकिन अश्लील मत गाना. — Vikash Kumar Gupta 💙 (@Vikash159980) April 27, 2023

bhojpuri mein kaafi gaane achhe lagte hain. I remember listening to jabra fan that was also sung in Bhojpuri. I found it better than the hindi version. — Thalassophile ☀️↗️ (@nitinjaiswal00) April 27, 2023

Ooooo bhai. Jabardast likhe ho dost. Gaye bhi jabardast ho. Bole to garda ba bhai. Aise hi likhte aur gaate raho. Ham sabka pyar tumhare saath hai. 😀 — Ravi Bhushan (@xraviz) April 27, 2023

Kuch bhi kaho maja to aaya🤣🤣🤣 BhojpuriOP — Gitansh Sharma🇮🇳 (@Gitansh5) April 27, 2023

This is called unparalleled masterpiece, incomparable congratulations 🎉🎉👏👏 just woooooow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💃💃🕺🕺 please like RT and share absolutely amazing 🤩 https://t.co/e9hnVVDame — Tension🇮🇳no DM📵 (@Tension_Com) April 28, 2023

Can’t wait for Ali Sethi to recognize his talent.

