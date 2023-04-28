Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pasoori is one song that you can never get enough of. The song made the world dance to its tunes ever since it made waves on Coke Studio Pakistan’s season 14. It has been a year since then and now a singer has come up with a Bhojpuri version of the hit song.
Taking to Twitter, Amarjeet Jaikar shared a video of him singing Pasoori in Bhojpuri. The singer captioned the video, “Passori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu (Translation: Pasoori Bhojpuri version. I think you will like it, I have written something different and sang it differently as well).” The 0:48 minutes long video shows Amarjeet singing in Bhojpuri.
Earlier this year, Amarjeet Jaikar went viral with his rendition of the song Dil De Diya Hai. Take a look at the Bhojpuri version of Pasoori here.
Amarjeet’s video has gone viral on social media. It has fetched over 398K views and more than 6K likes. People are loving this Bhojpuri version of Pasoori. Many users have also praised Amarjeet for maintaining the original tune of the song. While a handful of people did not like the song.
Here’s what people had to say about the song.
Can’t wait for Ali Sethi to recognize his talent.
Also Read: Here’s The Meaning Of Everyone’s Current Favourite Song ‘Pasoori’, By Ali Sethi & Shae Gill