Badhai ho internet, garma garam kalesh hua hai.

This week in Washington, D.C., we were treated to quite the spectacle when a massive monument appeared out of nowhere next door to the U.S. Capitol Building with two of the most famous figures in American history striking one of the most famous poses in cinematic history, only this time they weren’t Jack and Rose from Titanic but two infamous Americans, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, creating the “King of the World” pose at the bow of the ship.

And needless to say, the story is just as traumatic as Titanic (if not more).

Yes, you read that correctly, we now have a protest monument of Trump and Epstein being depicted in a Titanic scene, and it wasn’t long before the rest of us on the internet could be exposed to yet another “What the hell is this?” headline.

Oh, love you yaar internet!

Soon, people from around Washington, D.C., were flocking to the site where they took pictures of the statue, shared them on social media and debated about the identity of the artist and the reasoning behind the piece being exhibited.

Thodi thodi chull toh dekho sab me hoti hi hai.

It wasn’t long after the daily commute to work began that people started posting pictures online and asking questions about who had put the piece there; thus, creating a social media frenzy.

What the public can now appreciate is that the concrete installation was not just a random art piece but rather a planned protest art installation laid by a hidden group of artists collectively referred to as Secret Handshake.

Whoever you are, aapko Redditors ki dua lag rahi hai iss time.

Titanic Moment with a Political Twist?

You could not miss this art; the position of the Trump and Epstein figurines was exactly positioned just like Jack and Rose at the front of the boat on the Titanic; they were presenting their “ruler of the world” poses.

This artwork was given the title “King of the World”.

This installation was accompanied by a plaque that reiterated the relationship between the two men, as well as providing a reference to the movie Titanic. The plaque indicated “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties and secret nude sketches, this monument honours the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.”

The installation also had banners with images of the two men and the words “Make America Safe Again”.

It was not very subtle, and hence, left everyone on and off the internet gawk-eyed.

The Artist behind this art installation was an anonymous art collective called Secret Handshake, whose purpose is to create political art installations in Washington D.C. without any media coverage.

This is not Secret Handshake’s first action, tho!

Bhai/behen ne isse pehle bhot hi CRAZZZYYY pull kiya hai.

They have previously created at least three installations that have been deemed controversial. One created prior to this installed, allegedly depicted Trump and Epstein holding hands outside the Capitol until it was removed shortly after installation by authorities.

As well, they’ve made a Poop Themed Statue that calls out those that participated in the Capitol Riots on January 6th and included with that is a duplicate of an alleged birthday card to Epstein.

In conclusion, Secret Handshake is also a particular artist niche: Political Satire being put up overnight and taking over the news.

Tourist Generating Photo Ops

As expected, the people who visited the National Mall did what Tourists do best: Pull out their phones.

Tourists gathered around and took pictures of the statue, pointed at the figures and discussed what it means. Some viewed it as a piece of art, while others viewed it as an unexpected viral moment.

After all, it is not common for a huge statue referencing the Titanic to be up near the Capitol building involving two of the most extremely controversial political figures in modern history.

The Statue Arrived Exactly When It Did

The installation of the statue occurred at an appropriate time.

The Sculpture was Installed Just As there was a renewed effort on documents that were released that were related to Epstein. The Department of Justice had just released more documents, and in those documents mentioned Trump and a number of other prominent names.

Trump repeatedly claimed he had committed no crime and knew little about Jeffrey Epstein’s illegal activities, having cut ties with Epstein in 2006.

Epstein died while in custody, awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges, in 2019.

Given these circumstances, the statue was meant to initiate dialogue concerning the accusations against both men and the larger political environment surrounding them.

Actually, It Had A City Permit

In reality, the situation only gets weirder from here.

Although the installation occurred shortly after 9/11, it was not technically illegal, as it had the proper legal authorization.

Records from the supervising entity state that the sculpture entitled “Best Friends Forever” was approved for use from 23 to 28 September, 2025, at the east end of the National Mall directly across the street from the Capitol.

The arrangements for installation were coordinated by location manager Carol Flaisher and required the United States Park Police to provide complete supervision for the entire approved timeframe.

In other words, the sculpture did not just appear out of nowhere; it existed on paper.

The Police Takes Action

The next morning (5:30 am on September 24), the Park Police arrived on the scene with several units, and some eyewitnesses claimed the Park Police units were unmarked.

They dismantled the art piece and took it away from the area. Damage occurred while dismantling the art work.

The authorities stated that the installation and the permit were in violation of its permit requirement; however, they did not immediately advise the public as to what violation had occurred prior to dismantling the statue.

One officer reportedly stated to bystanders that the statue was “too large in stature”.

With the National Mall serving as a home to hundreds of large monuments, many bystanders questioned that officer’s reasoning.

The statue, within a very short amount of time, received what many memes on the internet only dream of, a Wikipedia page, called “Best Friends Forever”.

Bahahaha, time to tip down the CRAZZYYYY internet.

The page covers a 12ft sculpture of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein hand in hand with each other, dancing together, as well as providing references to the allegations of their history.

When we find love, we hope it looks like anything but this..

The fact the statue received a complete Wikipedia page for only having been in its location for a brief amount of time, captures the true unserious and bizarre spirit of our times.