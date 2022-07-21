As much as we love to see our favourite actors off-screen, the ways in which they're exposed to the world isn't always healthy, specifically when they're made to feel uncomfortable. Unfortunately, Aishwarya Rai has had to deal with this, time and again. She has endured some very weird questions and interactions through her journey so far. So much so, that the interviewers kept forgetting about basic concept of privacy or respect.

Now, this isn't new for female actors -- but who wouldn't get irritated after a point? Honestly, I'm annoyed just watching these interviews.

1. She was asked if her dog is the new 'sunshine' in her life, because he was a gift from Vivek Oberoi. She's a brilliant actress and former Miss World, but sure, let's talk about gifts from boyfriends.

I mean, such nosy-relative vibes. Aishwarya Rai had quite the comeback, though.

Why don't you just wait for an autobiography?

2. David Letterman questioned her, asking if she still lives with her parents. He was quite shocked by the idea of it.

Of course, Aishwarya Rai didn't shy away from showing her proud-desi self.

3. In an old interview, the journalist kept asking her if she'd explore nudity in films. While it was an uncomfortable question, it also got borderline creepy.

What people find informative in asking uncomfortable questions from female actors is something I'd never get. Aishwarya, however, tackled this as well.

I feel I'm talking to my gynae. I mean, who am I talking to? You're a journalist, brother, stick to that.

4. When Karan Johar kept bringing up Salman Khan to 'spice up' the conversation. Maybe, past relationships should be left in the past?

Celebrities' personal lives are just as personal, which we have a hard time believing. But, Aishwarya Rai takes no shit.

5. In a press event, the actress was asked if she was missing her husband. That's it, that was the question.

This is what happens when you don't go prepared, you run out of questions to ask. Clearly, she knew.

Aapko mujhse bas sawaal poochna hi tha na? Main kya bolu? Aadhe ghante mein ghar jaa rahi hu, milenge phirse.

6. At a conference, a journalist told her, "jo dikhta hai wohi bikta hai" and if that's the reason her popularity 'declined' over the past few years.

Wow. How do they come up with such lines? This is superficiality on another level.

Isiliye aap sab hass rahe the na pehle hi? Ki pata hai abhi koi aisa sawaal aane wala hai.

7. A reporter mentioned that there are a number of new models in the industry, and yet she's holding the stage tightly - he wanted to know the reason. Now, this was quite weird. Specifically during a brand promotion.

Aishwarya Rai, like always, had the perfect comeback - with a pinch of salt.

Thank you for the compliment.

Some people really need introductory classes on professionalism and etiquette.