Adipurush has been in a soup ever since it was released in theatres. People had high hopes for this adaptation of Ramayana but the cringe dialogues disappointed fans. And not just fans, Adipurush even managed to disappoint the cast of Ramanand Sagar’s famed Ramayana. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series, has now lashed out at the makers and said he has high hopes from Kangana Ranaut’s Sita: The Incarnation.

Sunil Lahri as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana | Jagran

Speaking to Live Hindustan, Sunil Lahri said,

“Mujhe Kangana ki film se poori umeed hai ki woh aisa kuch nahi karegi aur jo bhi karegi usse uss chhavi mein badhotri hi hogi. Baaki doosre logon ke liye main kuch keh nahi sakta, lekin apne tajurbe padh yeh advice dunga ki apne Sanskriti se khilwaad na karein.”

It was announced in 2021 that Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Sita in The Incarnation Sita. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai. While not much is known about the film now, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and reacted to Sunil Lahri’s comment. She reacted with praying hands emoji.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s story here.

Adipurush opened to a thunderous response from the audience. But as the days passed, the earnings of the film dropped down from ₹34 crores to just ₹8.5 crores.

