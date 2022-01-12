With a limited number of theatrical releases in the past few years, the focus entirely shifted towards OTT platforms and they didn’t disappoint us. Not only worthwhile stories, but these streaming platforms also introduced us to many fresh talents. Along with them also came a new wave which brought back popular actors from the 90’s.

Besides the successful second innings of these Bollywood stars, it was the noteworthy performances that caught our attention. With the influx of OTT platforms, actors have an abundance of choices at their disposal and fortunately they are picking unconventional roles for their comeback.

Here’s a roundup of actresses who made a comeback through the digital space and won our hearts all over again.

1. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, an actor who got her due after her digital debut, delivered a power-packed performance as Aarya. The crime drama introduced us to a side of Sen that none of her films could explore, decades ago. With Aarya, she blurred the lines between a hero and anti-hero.

2. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon headlined the crime-thriller series that featured the actor in a challenging role of a cop, Kasturi Dogra. Back in the day, we mostly witnessed Tandon in rom-coms or dramas but Aranyak showed the actor in a never-seen-before character.

3. Pooja Bhatt

This women-centric series with an ensemble cast introduced us to the female characters we have longed to see- flawed and relatable. Among the many actors, Pooja Bhatt stood out as a complex character, who juggles responsibilities towards her family and work as the CEO of a bank, in Bombay Begums.

4. Kajol

The film Tribhanga, which aimed to be a female-forward family, didn’t hit home. However, we were glad to witness Kajol essaying an unusual role among the ones to her credit. In the Renuka Shahane directorial, she featured as an unconventional mother (especially compared to your usual Bollywood moms) struggling to become a better mother than her own.

5. Karisma Kapoor

In her debut series, Mentalhood, Karisma Kapoor essayed the role of an imperfect mother. She showed all shades of motherhood throughout her unique journey and realised there’s no perfect way to be a parent.

6. Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta, who has hardly got any powerful roles earlier, won us over when she dared to feature as late Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom. Now, she took up another challenge by featuring in the comedy series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Dutta is seen sharing space with Naseeruddin Shah and Soha Ali Khan, while her character plays a 'royal contest' to ascend the throne.

7. Madhuri Dixit Nene

The OTT debut of Madhuri Dixit Nene, which is slated to premiere in 2022, will feature the actor as a global superstar who suddenly disappears. What follows is a probe that unveils some hidden truths and painful lies of her life in the Netflix series Finding Anamika.

8. Juhi Chawla

Lastly, Juhi Chawla, who will return to the screens after a long break, will do so with a thriller drama featuring strong female protagonists. While the details about the plot is still under wraps, Hush Hush seems to be inspired from the Hollywood hit Big Little Lies.

While some of the actors returned with far more gripping tales and engrossing performances, others never left the pitch.





Case in point, Tabu, who belongs to the same phase of Bollywood, bowled us over in the very first moment that when we saw her as Saeeda Bai in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy . Undisputably, she registered it as one of her best performances of all time.

So far, these actress have been as captivating in their performances as they were earlier and some even more. And with the forthcoming projects this year, we hope to witness them deliver more stellar performances.