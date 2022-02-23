Sushmita Sen always has something wise to say, and she's often taken a stand for the right thing. Whether it is invalidating society's flawed stereotypes and regressive notions or calling out sexist behaviour in the industry, she has always said the right thing. This is exactly why we love her.

During a conference in 2018, Sushmita Sen shared her experience of being body shamed and how it felt being judged. She mentioned that it became national news when she had gained some weight and appeared on a show.

She also put emphasis on the fact that no one can ever be consistently 'perfect'. Body shaming is something that changes how people see themselves. Sushmita Sen's stand against it is one of the many reasons why most young girls consider her an inspiration.

Body shaming is not a cool concept. I've never liked it.

- Sushmita Sen

She added that there are people who have genetic issues or health conditions and that judging them is insensitive. She talked about the fact that there's a difference between wanting to be fit and thin, and that the only thing that matters is how we perceive ourselves. These are things that affect most of us, in our daily lives and she made it clear that we need to understand ourselves and not listen to what others have to say.

In today's time if you tell me to define the business of beauty and perfection, I'd tell you just walk all over it. There's no such concept.

- Sushmita Sen

Watch the interview here:

She keeps giving us more reasons to love her.