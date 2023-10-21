Gold is the colour of the string that ties us to Taylor Swift’s songs. She’s a great singer but a greater songwriter. Her words are poetic, absorbed in meanings that go beyond the confines of the song or her album, attaining a peculiarity that is so unique yet so universal at the same time. It is almost like Miss Americana has lyrics to every feeling you are going through, even for the ones you haven’t gone through.
Because ‘Eras Tour Movie‘ will be screening in India soon, we made the occasion an excuse to go back to her discography and celebrate the countless times Swift gave us poetry in the name of songs. Here are 30 most poetic Taylor Swift songs that just hit different:
1. Innocent (Taylor’s Version)
Album: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
2. cardigan
Album: Folklore
3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Album: Red (Taylor’s Version)
4. tolerate it
Album: evermore
5. Blank Space
Album: 1989
6. Mastermind
Album: Midnights
7. the lakes (bonus track)
Album: folklore
8. The Man
Album: Lover
9. evermore (feat. Bon Iver)
Album: evermore
10. Out Of The Woods
Album: 1989
11. mirrorball
Album: folklore
12. Karma
Album: Midnights
13. Call It What You Want
Album: Reputation
14. marjorie
Album: evermore
15. Anti-Hero
Album: Midnights
16. Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)
Album: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
17. mad woman
Album: folklore
18. Sweet Nothing
Album: Midnights
19. Nothing New (Taylor’s Version)
Album: Red (Taylor’s Version)
20. this is me trying
Album: folklore
21. Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Album: Reputation
22. Hits Different
Album: Midnights
23. Death By A Thousand Cuts
Album: Lover
24. Clean
Album: 1989
25. Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve
Album: Midnights
26. Red (Taylor’s Version)
27. invisible string
Album: folklore
28. it’s time to go (bonus track)
Album: evermore
29. Bad Blood
Album: 1989
30. You’re On Your Own, Kid
Album: Midnights
It’s Taylor Swift’s world and we’re just living in it! BTW, these songs are not all. You ask Swifties and they’ll add many more songs (poems) to this list. My favourite one being the bridge of champagne problems. Basically, Miss Americana is a poet and I’m glad we’ve established that.