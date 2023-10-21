Gold is the colour of the string that ties us to Taylor Swift’s songs. She’s a great singer but a greater songwriter. Her words are poetic, absorbed in meanings that go beyond the confines of the song or her album, attaining a peculiarity that is so unique yet so universal at the same time. It is almost like Miss Americana has lyrics to every feeling you are going through, even for the ones you haven’t gone through.

Taylor Swift best songs
Taylor Swift willow | YouTube

Because Eras Tour Movie‘ will be screening in India soon, we made the occasion an excuse to go back to her discography and celebrate the countless times Swift gave us poetry in the name of songs. Here are 30 most poetic Taylor Swift songs that just hit different:

1. Innocent (Taylor’s Version)

Album: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

2. cardigan

Album: Folklore

3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Album: Red (Taylor’s Version)

4. tolerate it

Album: evermore

5. Blank Space

Album: 1989

6. Mastermind

Album: Midnights

7. the lakes (bonus track)

Album: folklore

8. The Man

Album: Lover

9. evermore (feat. Bon Iver)

Album: evermore

10. Out Of The Woods

Album: 1989

11. mirrorball

Album: folklore

12. Karma

Album: Midnights

13. Call It What You Want

Album: Reputation

14. marjorie

Album: evermore

15. Anti-Hero

Album: Midnights

16. Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)

Album: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

17. mad woman

Album: folklore

18. Sweet Nothing

Album: Midnights

19. Nothing New (Taylor’s Version)

Album: Red (Taylor’s Version)

20. this is me trying

Album: folklore

21. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Album: Reputation

22. Hits Different

Album: Midnights

23. Death By A Thousand Cuts

Album: Lover

24. Clean

Album: 1989

25. Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

Album: Midnights

26. Red (Taylor’s Version)

27. invisible string

Album: folklore

28. it’s time to go (bonus track)

Album: evermore

29. Bad Blood

Album: 1989

30. You’re On Your Own, Kid

Album: Midnights

It’s Taylor Swift’s world and we’re just living in it! BTW, these songs are not all. You ask Swifties and they’ll add many more songs (poems) to this list. My favourite one being the bridge of champagne problems. Basically, Miss Americana is a poet and I’m glad we’ve established that.