A girl tried making a scholarship video with her parents and it blew up the internet! Why? Well, the girl was hilarious with the extent she went to show herself eligible for a scholarship, the dad kept calm and the mom couldn’t contain chiming in to contradict the girl’s made-up story – a perfect recipe to make a video go viral.

As soon as she said she wakes up at 5 o’clock every day, her mom burst out laughing – the most desi parent thing ever! When she said she makes breakfast for everyone, even her dad couldn’t help but start laughing. She even said her father lost his job, and at this point, no one could contain their laughter.

Internet is charmed by the cuteness of this video and just can’t stop watching it

Now we are dying to know whether she got that scholarship after this video went viral or not. If you know, let us know in the comments below.

