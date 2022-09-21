Piku released almost seven years ago. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan, the movie is a comforting watch.

Deepika Padukone’s performance as Piku was one of the most relatable characters as a modern Indian woman. Apart from the relatable characters, Piku has scenes that still manage to tug at our hearts.

Piku (2015) | Source: Scroll

This scene between Piku and Rana (played by Irrfan Khan) is one of them. Piku is travelling around Kolkata with Rana and she sees a new building in place of an old theatre.

Piku is taking in how Kolkata has changed since she last saw it. Rana remarks how this is exactly how things move ahead. He adds even she is in Kolkata to sell her ancestral house and someday a new building will stand in the same spot.

What Rana says next is a true reality check. He says, “Maybe this is the way forward. Issi ko log development bolte hain. But apni roots , agar unko ukhad do, toh bachega kya?” (Translation: This is what people call development. But if you pull out the roots, what will be left?)

This statement by Rana does move Piku and she changes her mind and decides not to sell the house. But this scene does manage to relay a very important message – of staying true to your roots. Knowing where you come from and being in touch with your roots is something one should never forget. Fans of the movie love this scene.