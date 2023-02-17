It is only when we grow old and gain a little life experience that a lot of things from our childhood start making sense. The same goes for songs that we heard as kids. A Twitter user has come up with a fresh observation from a song that almost all of us vibed to as kids. The song is Where’s The Party Tonight from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Safe to say, the observation will change the way you listen to that song now.

Iva Dixit took to Twitter and tweeted about her observation about Where’s The Party Tonight from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She tweeted about how the song was an “unintentionally (tragi)comical choice” when the characters in the song were cheating on their partners with each other. And it technically makes total sense.

ADVERTISEMENT I am pro-infidelity in cinema but looking back at it, setting a song titled WHERE’S THE PARTY TONIGHT during a crucial plot point of two characters cheating on their partners with each other was an unintentionally (tragi)comical choice. — Iva Dixit (@ivadixit) February 16, 2023

The song has Abhishek Bachchan (Rishi) and Preity Zinta (Rhea) dancing in a club. On the other hand, you have Abhishek’s wife, Maya (Rani Mukerji) and Preity’s husband, Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) having an extramarital affair. Rishi and Rhea dance their heart out while Maya and Dev have a different story brewing altogether. As complicated as the plot may sound, the song fits like a sarcastic reminder. Blame it on Karan Johar’s genius!

The little shouty mumbled refrain of “SOMEWHERE DOWN THE ROAD” that comes right after “where’s the party tonight” always kills me a little. (You’re laughing. Somewhere down the road both your spouses are banging each other and you’re laughing.) — Iva Dixit (@ivadixit) February 16, 2023

Many users shared their two cents about this tweet and they agreed with this analogy. One user mentioned how the lyrics of the song (penned by Javed Akhtar) give away the clues smoothly. Here’s what people had to say.

preity zinta's finest performance imo "somewhere down the road (my husband is cheating on me)" — INSPIRED. — Shareen Pathak (@shareenpathak) February 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT “When will we regret this?”

“Somewhere down the road!” — BOINK (@StacyPatton89) February 16, 2023

Not sure about unintentionally. Clues all over the lyrics by Javed Akhtar.



"Jo meri manzil tha pagal jispe dil tha

Ha woh mujhe mil gaya

Phool jo mehka tha, jispe dil behka tha

Bahon mein woh khil gaya" https://t.co/H9LN6oM45p — Prakhar Sinha (@prakharsnh) February 17, 2023

i can't help but think of "somewhere down the road" while their respective partners are having sex. this is HILARIOUS. https://t.co/kXn0Mm2Lkm — 𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐢. (@sprinkleswind) February 16, 2023

i watched this movie like a few days back and i felt soo bad for rishi and rhea’s characters bc they were low-key just dancing together innocently thinking bout their s/o’s 😭😭😭 https://t.co/fEUSFR3inK — saum (@saumjournal) February 16, 2023

Even "Mitwa" is basically "bhai itna mat darr extra-marital affair se" https://t.co/Jq2PTMec2e — Holden Cauliflower (@CFLHolden) February 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT this movie is what introduced me to the concept of depression lowkey https://t.co/3syEqjWuZP — isha 🌻 (@smallgoldhoop) February 16, 2023

omg indian "in the mood for love"?! https://t.co/2ncHHCWXvC — sky (@StressedHandle) February 16, 2023

Today’s a Friday and on that note, it is a good day to listen to Where’s The Party Tonight.