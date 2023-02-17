It is only when we grow old and gain a little life experience that a lot of things from our childhood start making sense. The same goes for songs that we heard as kids. A Twitter user has come up with a fresh observation from a song that almost all of us vibed to as kids. The song is Where’s The Party Tonight from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Safe to say, the observation will change the way you listen to that song now.
Iva Dixit took to Twitter and tweeted about her observation about Where’s The Party Tonight from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She tweeted about how the song was an “unintentionally (tragi)comical choice” when the characters in the song were cheating on their partners with each other. And it technically makes total sense.
The song has Abhishek Bachchan (Rishi) and Preity Zinta (Rhea) dancing in a club. On the other hand, you have Abhishek’s wife, Maya (Rani Mukerji) and Preity’s husband, Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) having an extramarital affair. Rishi and Rhea dance their heart out while Maya and Dev have a different story brewing altogether. As complicated as the plot may sound, the song fits like a sarcastic reminder. Blame it on Karan Johar’s genius!
Many users shared their two cents about this tweet and they agreed with this analogy. One user mentioned how the lyrics of the song (penned by Javed Akhtar) give away the clues smoothly. Here’s what people had to say.
Today’s a Friday and on that note, it is a good day to listen to Where’s The Party Tonight.