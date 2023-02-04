The parents – our biggest cheerleaders, our true critics and our best friends – are nothing but a blessing, and losing them is one of the biggest losses in our lives. And, no one knows this better than the people who don’t have them anymore.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most kind-hearted actors in the world, has frequently talked about his late parents. From talking about their affection to stating how our parents are our real guides, the man never fails to make all the parents proud.

Shruti Sonal, a features writer, took to her social media account and shared how the actor’s interviews about his late parents helped her to overcome her parent’s loss.

She wrote that he lost her mother two years back and when she was vulnerable, she found the actor’s interviews about his parents.

In May, it will be 2 years since I lost my mother. It feels like it happened yday, but also years ago. For months, I asked the same question as Fleabag: what do I do? What do I do with all the love I have for her? That's when I found SRK's interviews on the loss of his parents. pic.twitter.com/Ju8771WMyn — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) February 3, 2023

She mentioned that no other actor or public figure has spoken about the unsaid regrets and craving for their presence, and what it really means, so vulnerably.

She also mentioned that he understood how, even after years upon years, it scares people of attachments and creates anxiousness and loneliness.

Or the fact that, even years later, it creates a fear of close attachments. A part of us, which remains cracked, anxious, and lonely. On many nights, I've woken up sweating, afraid that if I love someone too much, they'll be snatched away from me. I've cherished solitude. pic.twitter.com/yHqc5gsTEO — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) February 3, 2023

And yet, she kept crawling back to his interviews as a beautiful reminder that love and loss can co-exist.

But I've kept going back to his interviews. As a reminder that love and loss (and art) can co-exist. They must co-exist. And the lives we lead must be the flowers we put on the graves of people we love. Especially those who gave birth to us. #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #WritingCommunity pic.twitter.com/zUx7sOMlgc — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) February 3, 2023

Losing a parent is something like driving through a plate glass window. You didn’t know it was there until it shattered, and then for years to come you’re picking up the pieces — down to the last glassy splinter…… found this on the internet – so powerful . Never easy , never — Gurmeet Sahani (@gsahani) February 3, 2023

Hope this helps..One of the best description of what one goes through in grief. pic.twitter.com/Ckcv6IasfS — Chamatkari Patrakar (@ChamatkariBaba) February 3, 2023

Thank you for posting these. I didn't know they existed. It will be 2 years since mom for me in June. Its strange how talking about losing parents is such a rarity in public life everyone's like ye to sab ke saath hota hai so move on. But shouldn't we be speaking more coz of that — Kajal K Iyer (@Kajal_Iyer) February 3, 2023

Grief comes in waves … and these waves are sometimes too strong to handle no matter what kind of loss it was. Thank you Shruti for sharing this. — Mayank Aggarwal (@journomayank) February 3, 2023

He gets it and that is why I suppose he thought of having grief and not the masking part… hope we all can overcome that part. — Joe (@bhi_ho_soho) February 3, 2023

Thanku so so much for sharing these. Lost my father 2 months back and couldn't relate more to all the words SRK said in these clips. — Tarun S (@Tranz123) February 3, 2023

Feeling is mutual,it been 21 years still it feels like happened y'day. — Hindustani (@highmettle) February 3, 2023

Loosing parents can give unimaginable pain. The very feeling that one will never hear their voice is too difficult. Time will heal a little bit. — Sudip Chowdhury (@Sudip_Chowdhury) February 4, 2023

Woh kehte hain na ki kalakaar toh bohot hote hain, par asal zindagi mein kalakaari karne waala hi asli kalakaar hota hai. Take a bow, Shah Rukh Khan.