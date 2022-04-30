Heropanti 2 released on April 29. The movie is said to have garnered ₹7.50 crore on its opening day.

The movie is a sequel to the 2014 Heropanti movie which marked Tiger Shroff's debut in Bollywood along with Kriti Sanon. IMDb rates Heropanti with 5.2 stars out of 10. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon
Source: IMDb

Eid has always been a time when Salman Khan movies rule the box office. This changed with Heropanti 2 which released this Friday. Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles.

With the 'choti bachi ho kya' memes flooding the internet, the movie has garnered a lot of traction.

Ever since the movie was released, it has been trending on Twitter. In case you are wondering if you should buy the tickets or not this weekend, fret not.

We compiled a list of 21 tweets which will give you a quick review of the film and then the choice is yours.

To book or not to book? That is the question.