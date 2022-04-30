Heropanti 2 released on April 29. The movie is said to have garnered

released on April 29. The movie is said to have garnered ₹7.50 crore on its opening day.

The movie is a sequel to the 2014 Heropanti movie which marked Tiger Shroff's debut in Bollywood along with Kriti Sanon. IMDb rates Heropanti with 5.2 stars out of 10. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Eid has always been a time when Salman Khan movies rule the box office. This changed withwhich released this Friday.stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles.





With the 'choti bachi ho kya' memes flooding the internet, the movie has garnered a lot of traction.



Ever since the movie was released, it has been trending on Twitter. In case you are wondering if you should buy the tickets or not this weekend, fret not.



We compiled a list of 21 tweets which will give you a quick review of the film and then the choice is yours.



Tiger Shroff in every scene of Every movie pic.twitter.com/AUAL71tX7n — Witty Doc (@humourdoctor) April 30, 2022

Yes. I am alive. Thank you God for this another Chance 🙏🙏 #Heropanti2 — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) April 30, 2022

#NawazuddinSiddiqui looks at #TigerShroff during an action scene and says:



‘KYA ACTOR HAI YAAR ISKO TOH OSCAR MILNA CHAHIYE’



I think we should make it happen. For the culture. #Heropanti2 over. I survived! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 29, 2022

First half of #Heropanti2 #TaraSutaria searches for a mole on #TigerShroff ‘s butt and kisses him without his consent saying, ‘Tumhari kismat khul gayi’



I was rooting for her since her Disney days but this is one of the worst performances by a female actor in #Bollywood — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2#OneWordReview



"Headache Headache Headache"



This is One of the Worst Film ever made in India.



Each & Every Scene of this Film are terrible & illogical..

I can't describe more tht how bad it was!!



0⭐/5



Skip it. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) April 29, 2022

If I die don't cry.. Just look at the sky and say... Heropanti 2 dekhne jayega to yahi hoga Sala 🥲 #Heropanti2 interval. — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) April 29, 2022

Looks like I am the only one at New Delhi's DLF Saket for #Heropanti2 #Heropanti2Review pic.twitter.com/yoWnt4ZYJx — Tanushree Roy (@tanushree_roy21) April 29, 2022

Dear @iTIGERSHROFF sir we love u. U r a very hardworking actor but ur potential goes down due to these films. U have been launched by NGE but that doesn't mean that u will do anything for them. Its ur image only which will be affected. Plzz listen us .#Heropanti2 is crap — Sumit (@sumit7srivastav) April 30, 2022

#Heropanti2 is a complete entertainer 💯 @iTIGERSHROFF is truly a mass hero @Nawazuddin_S has given an epic performance & @TaraSutaria you have lit up the screen with your quirks ❤️

#Heropanti2Reviews — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2 is stupid. If you're feeling stupid too, go watch in a theatre near you. Complete review is up on my channel. Uff.#Heropanti2Reviews pic.twitter.com/EWW1h247TO — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) April 30, 2022

I don't what you guys thinking about #Heropanti2 I watched the movie @iTIGERSHROFF performance is superb! His action , dance, acting he nailed it 🔥 No one is hardworker like him in Bollywood. I m always with him in his up and down! I support him till my last breath #Hp2 — iashantigerian (@iashantigerian1) April 30, 2022

I now realise they were praying for the well-being of the audience who went to watch their movie, #Heropanti2... pic.twitter.com/crqCPljUMO — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) April 29, 2022

Oh man,the chess sequence of #Heropanti2 .Does somebody know about HARRY POTTER? Does nobody know? And @iTIGERSHROFF hamesa ki tarha,is kicking the chess pieces as well.Bro,they r non-living objects.What the actual fuck is that? Fml — Shashank (@shawshank1122) April 30, 2022

Watched #Heropanti2! It’s beautiful, colourful film with terrific action. @TaraSutaria and @iTIGERSHROFF have played their parts brilliantly. Director #AhmedKhan at his very best. Powerful dialogues support big scale scenes. It’s full Paisa Vasool film. So 4* rating from me. — Vimal Shakya (@VimalSh63967827) April 29, 2022

#Heropanti2 choti bachii ho kyaa ese movie bnate ho .

Tiger is sleeping — @Shukla_Rupesh (@ShuklaRupesh1) April 30, 2022

India should have a organisation to check the quality of movies realising in this country #Heropanti2 — Amogh Mannikeri (@Mannikeri29) April 30, 2022

To book or not to book? That is the question.

