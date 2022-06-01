We live in times where everyone is more accessible - in the sense that the gap is much narrower with the presence of social media. Even though this has brought us closer to people and even our favourite artists, but there's also a downside when it comes to issues like trolling and cyber-bullying.

Tillotama Shome's account of dealing with trolls and disturbing comments is a clear example of it.

The actor posted a screenshot of a message that she had received - where a troll asked her to share nude pictures. Tillotama Shome also penned a message along with the image that was about her experience with on-screen nudity and dealing with such messages.

She talked about her internal struggle while filming a scene for Qissa, where she had to disrobe herself. The actor also mentioned how nudity relates to protest and political action - and the power of not caring about being watched. This message was a perfect response to trolls who nullify the effort that goes into art and cinema, with objectification and bullying.

Nudity has been a tool from grassroots protests to social movement and to acts of self acceptance and love.

- Tillotama Shome

She further added that the generation also has to deal with the repercussions of cyber-attacks - here the impact of the movement and the expression of artists is negatively affected.

BUT the theater of feminist protest is both expanded and challenged by this new generation of cyber-attacks. I wish us all luck as we navigate through such situations and yet continue to transgress in our own ways and at our own pace.

- Tillotama Shome

Netizens appreciated her for giving it back and also for penning down the powerful note:

You can read the complete post here:

As a society, we certainly do not make it easier for artists. And it's saddening to see the negatives of being a woman in the film industry - where actors already have to deal with the constant pressure that comes with being exposed to the world.