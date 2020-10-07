Who doesn't love a good romantic movie, right? So, we found the best romantic Bollywood movies, according to IMDb, so that you don't have to.   

1. Barfi (8.1)  

Three young people learn that love can neither be defined nor contained by society's definition. 

2.  Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (8.1) 

The most romantic journey of how Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) fight against society to be with each other.     

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho (8)  

An introverted Naina (Priety Zinta) eventually falls in love with her irritating neighbour Aman (Shah Rukh Khan). But Aman has a secret of his own that he's hiding from everyone.     

 4. Dil Bechara (7.9)  

This Hindi adaptation of John Green's Fault In Our Stars is also actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie.    

5. Jab We Met (7.9)

A story about a depressed young man (Shahid Kapoor) whose life changes after he meets a care-free extroverted young woman (Kareena Kapoor) on a train journey.              

6. Veer-Zaara (7.8)

A story of courage that shows how borders can't separate you from someone you love.  

7. Rockstar (7.7)

Janardhan Jakhar (Ranbir Kapoor) chases his dreams of becoming a big Rock star. But during this journey, he madly falls in love with a girl who he can never forget.     

8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (7.6)

A story about two college best friends who after years of separation reunite and fall in love.  

9. Devdas (7.6)

After his wealthy family prohibits him from marrying the woman he is in love with, Devdas Mukherjee's (Shah Rukh Khan) life starts revolving around alcohol and goes out of control.  

10.  Dil Se.. (7.6)

A radio broadcaster's intense attraction to a mysterious woman turns into a wave of emotions and desires. 

Have you seen them all? 