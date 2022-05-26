The last week of the month brings the release of the military action drama, Top Gun: Maverick to the silver screen. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie includes an ensemble cast like Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly, to name a few.

The nostalgia-filled sequel, which is set over three decades after the events of the first movie, revolves around a test pilot and flight instructor who confronts his past and deepest fears.

Here's a quick look at what the audience thought of the movie and we recommend you to read these tweets before booking your tickets.



#TopGunMaverick should be rated H for Hot because it features gratuitous shots of Tom Cruise, clad in a leather jacket, riding a bike. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) May 26, 2022

Watched Top gun maverick today , hell of a ride I swear!!! Just love it to the extent!!.Long await for this movie.. tom being tom in his 60’s🥵 #TomCruise #topgun #TopGunMaverick #myfirstTweet — gautam (@gautam56139322) May 26, 2022

Just finished watching #TopGunMaverick just one word: Awesome #TomCruise you have always been a favourite and will always be. Great work by entire crew. — Ahsan (@ahsanukhan) May 26, 2022

There are movies you need to see and there are movies you need to experience. #TopGunMaverick is the later. Watch it on the biggest screen you can possibly find. — bayu (@bayupbowo) May 26, 2022

Top Gun Maverick is a very good movie! #TopGunMaverick — Doodskillz (@DoodSkillz) May 26, 2022

@TomCruise nailed it again in #TopGunMaverick - what a sequel. Stunned. — Nini McNean (@darkbluespirit) May 26, 2022

#TopGunMaverick instant disaster people are walking out of boredom no tom cruise vibes as such till now — SALAAR REBEL 25 (@ShahulThalapat1) May 26, 2022

Two words for first half of #TopGunMaverick adrenaline rush



Wow man what a movie , truly top of the league 💙 — Cold Brew ☕️ (@ManojG7) May 26, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is pure chad energy!! What a movie, those dogfights and training sequences are as pure and authentic as it gets. Its action on steroids! #TomCruise — Sampath Pavan Kuppili (@thethermalguy) May 26, 2022

#TopGunMaverick HAS to be seen on the big screen.



It's an unashamedly balls to the wall pop corn action flick, with breathtaking dog fights, music that makes your hair stand on end and a massive beating heart in the middle of it all.



The best Tom Cruise has ever been? — ben (@ben_comics) May 26, 2022

Damn... the vibrations and blowing winds at the right and left of my head really makes me feel that I'm seated in that F-18 for the entire film. This is the whole new cinematic experience that I won't forget. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/fyFtNofDiH — Param (@mynameisparam) May 26, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is all it’s hyped up to be. A lot less cocky, loved the self-contained plot and all the right homages to the prequel. Danger Zone is the best song for the film, no contest! — Ananya Desai (@reculsivewriter) May 26, 2022

I have nothing interesting to say about #TopGunMaverick. I mean this in the best way possible, because anything I say is just what you’ve already heard. I had an amazing time and I love movies so much. — Peyton (@PeytonJB_) May 26, 2022

I don’t know if #TopGunMaverick is cinematic evolution or revolution, but @TomCruise has changed film forever! ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!! — Strawboss Pyre (@StrawbossP) May 26, 2022

The satisfaction I have after watching #TopGunMaverick was the level of satisfaction I was hoping to have after watching Multiverse of Madness but lmao — Alter ego and 2 others (@buttermilkoreo) May 26, 2022

#TopGunMaverick - a fantastic sequel the emotional which I connected in the first part..second part gave more emotional feel😭❤️.. @TomCruise asusual done rocking performance..thoroughly engaging..watch prequel and watch this in theatres it will be great experience..must watch pic.twitter.com/PaK8r90e4s — Lohit 🔔 (@maheshsamfan143) May 26, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is the most fun I have ever had in a cinema. I was smiling for the whole movie. That's how you do a sequel all those years later. 4D was perfect for it. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️'s from me! Just f*****g awesome! — Sebastian Beebee (@bastibeebee) May 26, 2022

#TopGunMaverick ONE OF THE MOST ENTERTAINING FILMS I HAVE EVER WATCHED.



SAYA BAGI 1 BILLION BINTANG. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — akie. (@akie_stark) May 26, 2022

Well, I'm booking my tickets for Top Gun: Maverick right away!

All images are taken from the trailer of the movie.