The nostalgia-filled sequel, which is set over three decades after the events of the first movie, revolves around a test pilot and flight instructor who confronts his past and deepest fears.
#TopGunMaverick should be rated H for Hot because it features gratuitous shots of Tom Cruise, clad in a leather jacket, riding a bike.— Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) May 26, 2022
Watched Top gun maverick today , hell of a ride I swear!!! Just love it to the extent!!.Long await for this movie.. tom being tom in his 60’s🥵 #TomCruise #topgun #TopGunMaverick #myfirstTweet— gautam (@gautam56139322) May 26, 2022
Just finished watching #TopGunMaverick just one word: Awesome #TomCruise you have always been a favourite and will always be. Great work by entire crew.— Ahsan (@ahsanukhan) May 26, 2022
There are movies you need to see and there are movies you need to experience. #TopGunMaverick is the later. Watch it on the biggest screen you can possibly find.— bayu (@bayupbowo) May 26, 2022
Top Gun Maverick is a very good movie! #TopGunMaverick— Doodskillz (@DoodSkillz) May 26, 2022
Excellent #TopGunMaverick @TomCruise biggest action star ever man 👌👌👌🔥— SayginYal (@SaiganRS) May 26, 2022
@TomCruise nailed it again in #TopGunMaverick - what a sequel. Stunned.— Nini McNean (@darkbluespirit) May 26, 2022
#TopGunMaverick instant disaster people are walking out of boredom no tom cruise vibes as such till now— SALAAR REBEL 25 (@ShahulThalapat1) May 26, 2022
Two words for first half of #TopGunMaverick adrenaline rush— Cold Brew ☕️ (@ManojG7) May 26, 2022
Wow man what a movie , truly top of the league 💙
#TopGunMaverick is pure chad energy!! What a movie, those dogfights and training sequences are as pure and authentic as it gets. Its action on steroids! #TomCruise— Sampath Pavan Kuppili (@thethermalguy) May 26, 2022
#TopGunMaverick HAS to be seen on the big screen.— ben (@ben_comics) May 26, 2022
It's an unashamedly balls to the wall pop corn action flick, with breathtaking dog fights, music that makes your hair stand on end and a massive beating heart in the middle of it all.
The best Tom Cruise has ever been?
#TopGunMaverick top notch👌— Fzl (@feizalz) May 26, 2022
Damn... the vibrations and blowing winds at the right and left of my head really makes me feel that I'm seated in that F-18 for the entire film. This is the whole new cinematic experience that I won't forget. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/fyFtNofDiH— Param (@mynameisparam) May 26, 2022
#TopGunMaverick is all it’s hyped up to be. A lot less cocky, loved the self-contained plot and all the right homages to the prequel. Danger Zone is the best song for the film, no contest!— Ananya Desai (@reculsivewriter) May 26, 2022
I have nothing interesting to say about #TopGunMaverick. I mean this in the best way possible, because anything I say is just what you’ve already heard. I had an amazing time and I love movies so much.— Peyton (@PeytonJB_) May 26, 2022
I don’t know if #TopGunMaverick is cinematic evolution or revolution, but @TomCruise has changed film forever! ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!!!— Strawboss Pyre (@StrawbossP) May 26, 2022
The satisfaction I have after watching #TopGunMaverick was the level of satisfaction I was hoping to have after watching Multiverse of Madness but lmao— Alter ego and 2 others (@buttermilkoreo) May 26, 2022
#TopGunMaverick - a fantastic sequel the emotional which I connected in the first part..second part gave more emotional feel😭❤️.. @TomCruise asusual done rocking performance..thoroughly engaging..watch prequel and watch this in theatres it will be great experience..must watch pic.twitter.com/PaK8r90e4s— Lohit 🔔 (@maheshsamfan143) May 26, 2022
#TopGunMaverick is the most fun I have ever had in a cinema. I was smiling for the whole movie. That's how you do a sequel all those years later. 4D was perfect for it. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️'s from me! Just f*****g awesome!— Sebastian Beebee (@bastibeebee) May 26, 2022
#TopGunMaverick ONE OF THE MOST ENTERTAINING FILMS I HAVE EVER WATCHED.— akie. (@akie_stark) May 26, 2022
SAYA BAGI 1 BILLION BINTANG. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
