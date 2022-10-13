Even though the year is coming to a close, the pace of forthcoming films isn’t trying to slow down. And we are not complaining about that at all. It appears that 2023 will bring a lot more, and the early glimpses, in the form of trailers, have certainly piqued our interest.

The trailers for the upcoming films hint at some compelling stories and less explored genres. And here is a list of some of the films and shows that we are most looking forward to.

1. Double XL

Double XL will show how two women deal with fat shaming on a daily basis and how their friendship encourages them in overcoming these potential limitations.

2. Ram Setu

In the action-adventure movie, a once-atheist archaeologist who has since become a believer will race against the clock to establish the truthfulness of the fabled “Ram Setu”. And before evil forces ruin the crucial piece of India’s cultural legacy.

3. Phone Bhoot

The horror comedy will portray Katrina Kaif as a ghost and give Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who appear to be the Desi Ghostbusters, a mission. She will persuade them to eliminate an unsettling Jackie Shroff or “Aatma Ram” in order to gain spirits’ “moksh.”

4. Code Name Tiranga

The trailer suggests an action-packed movie that is being touted as one of the best spy thrillers of the year. In the movie, Parineeti plays a RAW agent who crosses paths with Harrdy Sandhu, albeit while on duty to save the nation.

5. Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah will star in the upcoming comedy-drama Doctor G, which is set in a medical college. The film will follow a gynecologist on his journey and show the challenges he faces as the only male doctor in a class consisting of female medical students.

6. Drishyam 2

Vijay goes to great lengths to protect his family when the disappearance of a policewoman’s son threatens to bring about ruin. Years later, with his confession to the crime, the sequel of the film will begin.

7. Monica, O My Darling

The premise and ensemble cast of Vasan Bala’s Hindi noir crime comedy appear to be promising. There will be lust, blackmail, treachery, blood, a murder mystery, and some robots smashing human skulls throughout the narrative.

8. Soup

A talentless chef named Swathi Shetty is the centre of the dark comic thriller and she is on a mission to save her restaurant. She devises a credible plan to replace her spouse with her lover. However, the plan is threatened by an inept local inspector and a few amateur crooks.

9. Black Panther 2

In the follow-up, T’Challa’s role won’t be recast and the emphasis will be on exploring Wakanda and its environs. In the aftermath of King T’Challa’s passing, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje battle to defend their country against interfering international forces.

10. Enola Holmes 2

With the upcoming mystery drama Enola Holmes 2, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter will return to the screen. This time, Enola will take on her first real case as a detective, but she will need backup from friends—as well as her brother Sherlock—to unravel the mystery of a missing girl.

11. Black Adam

Black Adam will nearly make a comeback after 5,000 years after being punished for using his powers for revenge. In order to confront the hero and his fellow comrades of the Marvel Family, Black Adam, who was once portrayed as a supervillain, will battle his way into modern times.

12. Secret Invasion

Nick Fury’s shadowy portion of the MCU will hopefully be revealed in Secret Invasion. As Nick Fury battles to halt an extraterrestrial invasion occurring in plain sight, Samuel L. Jackson’s hero is at last thrust into the forefront.