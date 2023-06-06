We are living in 2023 and society continues to raise eyebrows at women for bearing a child before marriage. Shaadi se pehle baby? Log kya kahenge? There have been many instances of children being born out of wedlock or in prolonged live-in relationships. Neena Gupta had her daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor last year, shared the news of expecting a child two months after their wedding. Dia Mirza had announced her pregnancy weeks after being married to Vaibhav Rekhi. They were mercilessly trolled for the same and trolls criticised them for marrying their partners because they got pregnant.

Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Now that we are discussing it, Swara Bhasker, who married Fahad Ahmad earlier this year, announced her first pregnancy today. The actress shared some pictures of soon-to-be parents on social media.

In the photos posted by Swara Bhasker, @ReallySwara on Twitter, the Veere Di Wedding actress can be seen posing with her husband Fahad on the terrace like area. Swara is flashing a million-dollar smile as she flaunts her baby bump in the pictures.

Source: Swara Bhasker/Twitter

“Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world,” she wrote. In the tweet, Swara also revealed that the couple will welcome the baby in October.

Here’s her post in discussion:

While some netizens sent congratulatory messages to the couple, trolls couldn’t keep their two cents’ worth of opinions to themselves.

So much so that those trolls even calculated the gap between Swara’s marriage and pregnancy.

Swara Bhaskar got married in February, 2023 and is expecting to have a baby in October… 8 months. That was quick 👍 https://t.co/JMf0l9jBMT — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) June 6, 2023

How Only In Four Month…??

Daya Khuch to Gadbar hain daya…….. @ReallySwara https://t.co/be6TcMY6vw — Dharmendra Sharma (@dharmendra083) June 6, 2023

Wow married 3 months ago but the bump looks like 7months pregnant😱



May be I can’t see properly, but definitely 2-3months pregnant won’t have that big of a tummy.



PS: Don’t jump to conclusions & throw questions like “how do I know” and all, I’ve 2 kids, so I know.😁😜🤣 https://t.co/lVsIQFE4R0 — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) June 6, 2023

4 mahine mein https://t.co/3G7JD3Z0bZ — Ishan Naik (@ishan_100) June 6, 2023

Remember swara bhasker was married on 16 Feb 2023 pic.twitter.com/B9g1cnph6T — Bravo Six (@ghostCODbravo06) June 6, 2023

Is it true that Swara Bhasker has become a mother just after 3-4 months after her marriage?



If true, this means she had already planted seeds of a peaceful, much before her wedding. Is this her sanskar or idea of secularism?



I remember few Hindi film dialogues for this Mulli… — MJ (@MJ_007Club) June 1, 2023

स्वरा भास्कर becomes mother just after 4.5 months of Marriage.

Well would like to congratulate her for making this possible just in 4.5 months instead of 9 months.#SwaraBhasker pic.twitter.com/3j9yEj79aw — Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) June 1, 2023

#SwaraBhasker announces pregnancy.Wonder What has changed from the day of her marriage Vs now ! pic.twitter.com/KfIkvrkRqW — Ramblings(Parody) (@PC67761415) June 6, 2023

Here are some more insensitive reactions:

Seems like p before marriage 😖🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/51F2X748oN — Yuva (@Yuva_1234) June 6, 2023

Lol looking at her wedding pics anybody could tell why such a hurry 🫢😂 https://t.co/5aehsq8wnN — Abhishek | अभिषेक (@ABHIca92) June 6, 2023

Ise kahte hai 20 20 match 👏👏 https://t.co/SQpmtiQxtq — Bhagirath k. (@Bhagira01868750) June 6, 2023

@Swiggy Inse Sikho fast delivery kaise krte hain https://t.co/DQmWHpS863 — Sarvesh Tiwari (@thesarveshsays) June 6, 2023

How time flies 😂 https://t.co/evrTYzxQDC — Bholaa Insane  (@BholaaInsane) June 6, 2023

That was quick https://t.co/eQN8G5pjSF — sounak sengupta (@itss_sengupta) June 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

For the uninitiated, actress Swara Bhasker and political activist, Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad got their marriage registered on February 16 this year. As per a clip shared by Swara earlier, the couple submitted their court papers under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on January 6.

Source: Swara Bhasker/Twitter

Coming back to such trolling, it definitely needs to stop. Lekin hum nahin sudhrenge!