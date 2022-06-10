Unfortunately, we live in a time where spreading hate on social media has become so convenient that people don't even think twice before uttering shit. Talk about casual sexism, trolling, and hate celebs have to deal with this toxicity on a daily basis.

Case in point: Here is a list of TV actresses who were trolled for their outfits:

1. Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is often trolled for her experiments with her quirky outfits. What's disheartening is people often forget to draw boundaries with their comments. After all, how can a woman make such unconventional choices right? Is she Ranveer Singh or what?

2. Hina Khan

Hina simply wore a semi-off-shoulder white shirt with denim jeans for an event. People quickly dissed her for the outfit at the cancer event and called her fake.

3. Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh was brutally trolled for wearing a halter gown, though she nailed the look. The comments on this post are shameful and creepy.

4. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, aka Gopi Bahu, received a lot of flak for posting a belly dance video wearing a bralette.

5. Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani was body-shamed for posting a picture in lingerie on Yoga day. People went ahead and trolled her for being skinny and the comments are just distasteful.

6. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was called out by people for wearing a dress she is not comfortable in. Though she was uncomfortable in her outfit, the comments people made are outright problematic.

Can we please be more mindful of what opinions we pass on social media?



