After long delays due to a pandemic, 83 is finally out in theatres now. Directed by Kabir Khan, this movie features Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.
So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.
Loved watching @83thefilm first day first show at @INOXMovies.. @RanveerOfficial You are awesome ❤️ take a bow man take a bow.@kabirkhankk absolute masterpiece..can be watched again and again❤️👌Still in awe #83TheMovie #83TheFilm #ThisIs83 #RanveerSingh #KapilDev @RanveeriansFC pic.twitter.com/ahOCTakwde— Abhishek Chakraborty 🇮🇳🏏 (@abhi541988) December 24, 2021
#83TheMovie Intermission......— Sanjay (@Sanjay7124) December 24, 2021
Really got very emotional 😭
Interval block made my eyes wet❤️
The characters in the movie have not acted,they have lived the character❤️
Waiting for second half ❤️
Relived my Lords moments through #83TheMovie, @therealkapildev.. And @RanveerOfficial, couldn’t find you, though your name was there in the promotion!! Hats off, team.. #Cricket #cinema #sportsbiopic pic.twitter.com/0HIaPrlOvI— sourav (@souravtwitting) December 24, 2021
Storytelling at it's absolute best! This is why cinema exists - what a well done one #83TheMovie— Hetal (@heyytal) December 24, 2021
Everyone lived their characters & that time so well, man. The entire cinema hall was hooting, clapping, crying and cheering! 🇮🇳@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk - 👏#MovieReview
Makes us proud as a IndianBrings REAL trophy home.— its_Sanjana29 (@ISanjana29) December 24, 2021
Excellent performance by @RanveerOfficial & Others
2nd Half Energetic Last 20 mins 🔥High on Patriotism #83TheFilmReview #83TheMovie | #83thefilm #83Review #KapilDev#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh#news #fridaymorning #83Movie pic.twitter.com/j4ixcXImgM
Time for Finals....25th june 1983— Arvind (@Arvind_myself) December 24, 2021
2nd half goosebumps 🔥#83TheMovie https://t.co/WOresIU8xN
Second half was happy tears throughout 😍😍 #83TheMovie pic.twitter.com/xJ1InkSboo— Sunil (@Hitting_Middle) December 24, 2021
So #83TheMovie was good minus some super cringe scenes being forced into the movie. Worth a watch for sure. Ranveer singh is good!— Parinita (@reachpari) December 24, 2021
#83TheMovie A complete master piece by @kabirkhankk.I haven't seen 1983 World Cup but this movie has given me that feel and experience completely. @RanveerOfficial you once again have set a bar.Great movie, must watch.— Mir Salman (@IamSalmanIshaq) December 24, 2021
#83TheMovie If you regret missing the live moments of 1984 world cup win... don't worry... go watch 83.... lots of goosebumps moments and you ll feel the world was won today... great movie.... don't miss it....— arunsanjai (@arunsanjai) December 24, 2021
Really good first half. @RanveerOfficial is extraordinary!!!#83TheMovie— Sai Deepak (@Sai_Deepak22) December 24, 2021
Halfway through #83TheMovie , wow #RanveerSingh you beauty . The making is in top notch it's not easy to give a biopic kind of movie in a intresting way but this film is intresting & filled with all emotions.Interval 🥺🔥💙— hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) December 24, 2021
Clg students celebrating the movie, blockbuster 🔥💥💙
#83TheMovie All the Buzz and Hype created is worth it. The whole bunch did justice to #83TheFilm . Huge round of applause for the team👏👏👏👏— Faisal Shafique (@admad75) December 24, 2021
@83thefilm deserves a standing ovation, goosebumps every scene right from the titles😭🤩, Just mad@RanveerOfficial you deserve every award for your performance, entire cast were fabulous no body were moving from their even after the end titles, I’m out of adjectives#83TheMovie— Abhilash Reddy 🔥 (@Gone_Abhilash) December 24, 2021
#83TheFilm #83TheMovie- it's a Celebration , A must watch in theaters...such a high after watching the movie.. 3D is good and gives depth .. fantastic making and direction 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Yuvaraaj Mahendran (@YuvaraajMahend1) December 24, 2021
It's not just about the Sport. It's the story of triumph of human spirit.. Authentic recreation! Go watch!— Rahul Mavlankar (@RahulMavlankar) December 24, 2021
Also recommend that Ganguly & Kohli watch it together :) #83TheMovie
#83TheMovie - Good 1st & 2nd half. Proper screenplay with highs & lows. #Ranveer too good. #Jiiva comic relief (Party Scene👌). INDvsZIM 175* match👌. Bit exaggerated drama but its ok. Slightly lengthy finals. Ends on EMOTIONAL HIGH. End credits super. Honest recreation. Liked it pic.twitter.com/vSG2BJH3Qj— Viswa (@Vish_Rish) December 24, 2021
#83TheMovie is a must watch. @RanveerOfficial you beauty , simply immortalized Kapil on screen. @JiivaOfficial , kalakkitta pa nee !!!— Rajesh (@acrajesh) December 24, 2021
Watching 83 movie & Finally i have seen India winning an ICC tournament after 2013 .😌#83TheMovie— Asmit MSDian™💛 (@MSDhoniAddicted) December 24, 2021
What a movie! ❤️ Best Film of 2021.. and @RanveerOfficial You are a KING— Samyabrata Basu (@SamyabrataBasu1) December 24, 2021
#83 @therealkapildev @deepikapadukone @kabirkhankk
The first time I heard India won the 83 WC was in 1993 when I was 8 and 3 years later I got to know the scores…it is a challenge to pls cricket fans who know the scores and statistics but that’s where this movie rises to the challenge #ThisIs83 #83TheFilm— Shakya18 (@shakyamitra) December 24, 2021
#HarrdyIn83— Advika (@Adviiikaa) December 24, 2021
What a fantastic performance by Harrdy Sandhu sir in 83 movie, guys go and watch him in 83 movie. pic.twitter.com/nDk6f3edHx
The movie is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.