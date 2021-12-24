After long delays due to a pandemic, 83 is finally out in theatres now. Directed by Kabir Khan, this movie features Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

This gripping movie showcases the story of India's remarkable Cricket World Cup Victory that happened in the year 1983. Interestingly, the trailer of this movie is the first Hindi movie trailer to have crossed 50 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2020 but was pushed due to the pandemic. Later, the release date was pushed to 2021 due to less occupancy in theatres and the rise of COVID-19 cases. However, the movie has finally been released today.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

The movie is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

This movie seems to be a perfect pick to bring in the festive cheer!