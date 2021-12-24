After long delays due to a pandemic, 83 is finally out in theatres now. Directed by Kabir Khan, this movie features Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

This gripping movie showcases the story of India's remarkable Cricket World Cup Victory that happened in the year 1983. Interestingly, the trailer of this movie is the first Hindi movie trailer to have crossed 50 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2020 but was pushed due to the pandemic. Later, the release date was pushed to 2021 due to less occupancy in theatres and the rise of COVID-19 cases. However, the movie has finally been released today.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

#83TheMovie Intermission......



Really got very emotional 😭

Interval block made my eyes wet❤️

The characters in the movie have not acted,they have lived the character❤️

Waiting for second half ❤️ — Sanjay (@Sanjay7124) December 24, 2021

Storytelling at it's absolute best! This is why cinema exists - what a well done one #83TheMovie

Everyone lived their characters & that time so well, man. The entire cinema hall was hooting, clapping, crying and cheering! 🇮🇳@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk - 👏#MovieReview — Hetal (@heyytal) December 24, 2021

Time for Finals....25th june 1983

2nd half goosebumps 🔥#83TheMovie https://t.co/WOresIU8xN — Arvind (@Arvind_myself) December 24, 2021

So #83TheMovie was good minus some super cringe scenes being forced into the movie. Worth a watch for sure. Ranveer singh is good! — Parinita (@reachpari) December 24, 2021

#83TheMovie A complete master piece by @kabirkhankk.I haven't seen 1983 World Cup but this movie has given me that feel and experience completely. @RanveerOfficial you once again have set a bar.Great movie, must watch. — Mir Salman (@IamSalmanIshaq) December 24, 2021

#83TheMovie If you regret missing the live moments of 1984 world cup win... don't worry... go watch 83.... lots of goosebumps moments and you ll feel the world was won today... great movie.... don't miss it.... — arunsanjai (@arunsanjai) December 24, 2021

Halfway through #83TheMovie , wow #RanveerSingh you beauty . The making is in top notch it's not easy to give a biopic kind of movie in a intresting way but this film is intresting & filled with all emotions.Interval 🥺🔥💙



Clg students celebrating the movie, blockbuster 🔥💥💙 — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) December 24, 2021

#83TheMovie All the Buzz and Hype created is worth it. The whole bunch did justice to #83TheFilm . Huge round of applause for the team👏👏👏👏 — Faisal Shafique (@admad75) December 24, 2021

@83thefilm deserves a standing ovation, goosebumps every scene right from the titles😭🤩, Just mad@RanveerOfficial you deserve every award for your performance, entire cast were fabulous no body were moving from their even after the end titles, I’m out of adjectives#83TheMovie — Abhilash Reddy 🔥 (@Gone_Abhilash) December 24, 2021

#83TheFilm #83TheMovie- it's a Celebration , A must watch in theaters...such a high after watching the movie.. 3D is good and gives depth .. fantastic making and direction 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Yuvaraaj Mahendran (@YuvaraajMahend1) December 24, 2021

It's not just about the Sport. It's the story of triumph of human spirit.. Authentic recreation! Go watch!



Also recommend that Ganguly & Kohli watch it together :) #83TheMovie — Rahul Mavlankar (@RahulMavlankar) December 24, 2021

#83TheMovie - Good 1st & 2nd half. Proper screenplay with highs & lows. #Ranveer too good. #Jiiva comic relief (Party Scene👌). INDvsZIM 175* match👌. Bit exaggerated drama but its ok. Slightly lengthy finals. Ends on EMOTIONAL HIGH. End credits super. Honest recreation. Liked it pic.twitter.com/vSG2BJH3Qj — Viswa (@Vish_Rish) December 24, 2021

#83TheMovie is a must watch. @RanveerOfficial you beauty , simply immortalized Kapil on screen. @JiivaOfficial , kalakkitta pa nee !!! — Rajesh (@acrajesh) December 24, 2021

Watching 83 movie & Finally i have seen India winning an ICC tournament after 2013 .😌#83TheMovie — Asmit MSDian™💛 (@MSDhoniAddicted) December 24, 2021

The first time I heard India won the 83 WC was in 1993 when I was 8 and 3 years later I got to know the scores…it is a challenge to pls cricket fans who know the scores and statistics but that’s where this movie rises to the challenge #ThisIs83 #83TheFilm — Shakya18 (@shakyamitra) December 24, 2021

#HarrdyIn83

What a fantastic performance by Harrdy Sandhu sir in 83 movie, guys go and watch him in 83 movie. pic.twitter.com/nDk6f3edHx — Advika (@Adviiikaa) December 24, 2021

The movie is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

This movie seems to be a perfect pick to bring in the festive cheer!